Queens food and hospitality is buzzing right now, from airport hotels to neighborhood tea shops. Here are several solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs, Thu–Mon 11am–7:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cooking role where you prep, serve, and clean up meals for residents and help with deliveries and kitchen upkeep. You’ll need a NYC food protection certificate and TB clearance; in return you get strong benefits, including health insurance from day one, 3+ weeks vacation, 12 holidays, and 403(b) with match.

Employer: SpringHill Suites New York JFK Airport/Jamaica (HHM Hotels)

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting guests, checking people in/out, handling payments, and helping with requests at a busy airport hotel. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, daily pay, travel discounts, and a clear growth path into supervisor or manager roles.

Employer: HHM Hotels

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar front desk position with flexible part-time hours, ideal if you want hotel experience without a full-time schedule. You’ll handle reservations, payments, guest complaints, and basic bookkeeping, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, and travel discounts.

Employer: HHM Hotels

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time version of the Guest Service Agent role at a Jamaica hotel, with variable shifts including weekends/holidays. Good fit if you like face-to-face guest service and want access to health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and professional development.

Employer: YAAAS Tea

Location: Forest Hills, NY

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Mix of back-of-house baking and boba cooking plus some drink-making at a busy tea shop. You’ll need a NYC DOHM Food Protection License, 1 year BOH experience, and Tues/Wed + weekend availability. Includes employee discount and paid training.

Employer: Wabi Nori

Location: Flushing, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (weekend double shifts)

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Dishwasher role at a modern hand roll and omakase spot with a craft cocktail menu. You’ll wash and sanitize dishes, keep the workspace spotless, and help with light prep in an upscale setting. Requires 3 years restaurant experience; offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and PTO.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour + full benefits

Lead shifts at Gotham Burger inside JFK, supervising a high-volume team, keeping service smooth, and maintaining safety and cleanliness. You’ll need 2+ years supervising in a busy full-service restaurant, a food handler’s permit, and open availability; strong path to restaurant management advancement.

Employer: Resorts World New York City

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Transparency: $31.71–$42.29/hour

Higher-paying cook role preparing food for the employee dining room, banquets, and parties at Resorts World. You’ll follow recipes, manage storage and rotation, keep a sanitary station, and support guest/employee requests. Requires NYS Food Handlers Permit and cooking experience in hospitality.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.