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🍽️ Queens NY Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Queens food and hospitality is buzzing right now, from airport hotels to neighborhood tea shops. Here are several solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Cook – Wanda Patterson Womens' Residence
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs, Thu–Mon 11am–7:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on cooking role where you prep, serve, and clean up meals for residents and help with deliveries and kitchen upkeep. You’ll need a NYC food protection certificate and TB clearance; in return you get strong benefits, including health insurance from day one, 3+ weeks vacation, 12 holidays, and 403(b) with match.
Guest Service Agent – SpringHill Suites JFK Airport/Jamaica
- Employer: SpringHill Suites New York JFK Airport/Jamaica (HHM Hotels)
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role greeting guests, checking people in/out, handling payments, and helping with requests at a busy airport hotel. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, daily pay, travel discounts, and a clear growth path into supervisor or manager roles.
Guest Service Agent – HHM Hotels
- Employer: HHM Hotels
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar front desk position with flexible part-time hours, ideal if you want hotel experience without a full-time schedule. You’ll handle reservations, payments, guest complaints, and basic bookkeeping, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, and travel discounts.
Guest Service Agent – HHM Hotels
- Employer: HHM Hotels
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time version of the Guest Service Agent role at a Jamaica hotel, with variable shifts including weekends/holidays. Good fit if you like face-to-face guest service and want access to health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and professional development.
Kitchen Staff / Boba Barista (BOH/FOH)
- Employer: YAAAS Tea
- Location: Forest Hills, NY
- Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour
Mix of back-of-house baking and boba cooking plus some drink-making at a busy tea shop. You’ll need a NYC DOHM Food Protection License, 1 year BOH experience, and Tues/Wed + weekend availability. Includes employee discount and paid training.
Weekend Dishwasher
- Employer: Wabi Nori
- Location: Flushing, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (weekend double shifts)
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour
Dishwasher role at a modern hand roll and omakase spot with a craft cocktail menu. You’ll wash and sanitize dishes, keep the workspace spotless, and help with light prep in an upscale setting. Requires 3 years restaurant experience; offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and PTO.
Restaurant Supervisor – Gotham Burger at JFK
- Employer: SSP America
- Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour + full benefits
Lead shifts at Gotham Burger inside JFK, supervising a high-volume team, keeping service smooth, and maintaining safety and cleanliness. You’ll need 2+ years supervising in a busy full-service restaurant, a food handler’s permit, and open availability; strong path to restaurant management advancement.
Cook – Employee Dining Room
- Employer: Resorts World New York City
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Transparency: $31.71–$42.29/hour
Higher-paying cook role preparing food for the employee dining room, banquets, and parties at Resorts World. You’ll follow recipes, manage storage and rotation, keep a sanitary station, and support guest/employee requests. Requires NYS Food Handlers Permit and cooking experience in hospitality.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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