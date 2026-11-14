Queens is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now across the borough.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee

Bowery Residents' Committee Location: Queens, NY (travel to other boroughs as needed)

(travel to other boroughs as needed) Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Help keep a social services facility clean and organized while also driving clients to appointments and housing placements. You’ll handle deliveries, maintain interior and exterior spaces, and be part of the Fire Safety Team. Valid NY driver’s license and ability to lift 50 lbs are required.

Employer: The W Group – New Haven Manor

Location: Far Rockaway, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Sun–Thu, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Day-shift porter role in an assisted living community, keeping common areas, dining rooms, and grounds clean and safe. Offers health benefits, paid time off, holidays, paid training, and a consistent schedule, plus growth paths in a large senior-care company.

Employer: Neighbors Cleaning

Location: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $30.00/hour

Hands-on cleaning role that grows into Field Manager. Start by cleaning residential and commercial spaces, then move into quality control, crew scheduling, training, and client communication. Requires 5+ years NYC cleaning experience, your own tools, fluent English, and weekend availability. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: ANIBIC

Location: Oakland Gardens, Queens, NY (travel around Queens & Manhasset)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Mix of maintenance and janitorial work for a nonprofit serving adults with intellectual disabilities. You’ll do basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, landscaping, seasonal work, and inspections, plus drive an agency vehicle between sites. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement with match, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Queens moves fast and so do these jobs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.