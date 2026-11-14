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🔧 Queens Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Queens is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now across the borough.
Porter – All Boroughs
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee
- Location: Queens, NY (travel to other boroughs as needed)
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)
Help keep a social services facility clean and organized while also driving clients to appointments and housing placements. You’ll handle deliveries, maintain interior and exterior spaces, and be part of the Fire Safety Team. Valid NY driver’s license and ability to lift 50 lbs are required.
Assisted Living Porter, Sun–Thu Day Shift (Far Rockaway)
- Employer: The W Group – New Haven Manor
- Location: Far Rockaway, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Sun–Thu, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
Day-shift porter role in an assisted living community, keeping common areas, dining rooms, and grounds clean and safe. Offers health benefits, paid time off, holidays, paid training, and a consistent schedule, plus growth paths in a large senior-care company.
Lead Cleaner / Field Manager (Quality Control)
- Employer: Neighbors Cleaning
- Location: Forest Hills, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $30.00/hour
Hands-on cleaning role that grows into Field Manager. Start by cleaning residential and commercial spaces, then move into quality control, crew scheduling, training, and client communication. Requires 5+ years NYC cleaning experience, your own tools, fluent English, and weekend availability. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
- Employer: ANIBIC
- Location: Oakland Gardens, Queens, NY (travel around Queens & Manhasset)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Mix of maintenance and janitorial work for a nonprofit serving adults with intellectual disabilities. You’ll do basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, landscaping, seasonal work, and inspections, plus drive an agency vehicle between sites. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement with match, PTO, and paid training.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Queens moves fast and so do these jobs.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.