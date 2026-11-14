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📋 Queens NY Admin Jobs with Multiple Roles Paying Up to $63K+
Queens has some solid admin openings right now, from entry-level support to higher-responsibility office leads. If you like keeping things organized and being the go-to person, these are worth a look.
Office Manager - Blue Sky Residence
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs, Mon–Fri, 9:00a–5:30p)
- Salary: Not listed
Run the day-to-day office operations at a supportive housing residence: supervise staff, manage files, handle reception, ordering supplies, and general office coordination. Strong fit if you’re organized, good with computers, and want your admin work to directly support New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Transitional Services for New York, Inc. (TSINY)
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $35,000/year (listed as $19.23/hr)
Support the Facilities Operations & Development team with invoices, utility logs, city records, and annual registrations. Good for detail-focused admins who like tracking data, working in Excel/Word, and keeping long lists and deadlines under control.
Receptionist / Office Manager
- Employer: Makon Management
- Location: Woodside, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time / Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour
Front-desk plus office manager role at a property management company: answer calls, help residents and owners, track rent, coordinate maintenance, and keep records organized. Great if you’re people-friendly, like variety, and have at least a year of office or customer service experience.
Mailroom Administrator (Package Room Attendant)
- Employer: TF Cornerstone
- Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $22.15/hour + full benefits
Work in luxury rental buildings handling all incoming packages: receive, log, organize, send notifications, and keep the package room in top shape. Best for someone with at least a year of residential package room and customer service experience who’s okay lifting 50+ lbs and working some nights/weekends.
Executive Assistant to the President
- Employer: EZ Pawn Corp
- Location: Long Island City, NY (HQ, in person with local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$63,800/year
High-responsibility EA role supporting the company President: manage calendar and travel, handle emails, prep meetings, visit store locations, and help with jewelry inventory, events, and special projects. Ideal if you have 2+ years in a fast-paced admin/EA role and want to see how a multi-location family business really runs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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