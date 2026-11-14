Queens has some solid admin openings right now, from entry-level support to higher-responsibility office leads. If you like keeping things organized and being the go-to person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs, Mon–Fri, 9:00a–5:30p)

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day office operations at a supportive housing residence: supervise staff, manage files, handle reception, ordering supplies, and general office coordination. Strong fit if you’re organized, good with computers, and want your admin work to directly support New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.

Employer: Transitional Services for New York, Inc. (TSINY)

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $35,000/year (listed as $19.23/hr)

Support the Facilities Operations & Development team with invoices, utility logs, city records, and annual registrations. Good for detail-focused admins who like tracking data, working in Excel/Word, and keeping long lists and deadlines under control.

Employer: Makon Management

Location: Woodside, NY (in person)

Type: Part-time / Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour

Front-desk plus office manager role at a property management company: answer calls, help residents and owners, track rent, coordinate maintenance, and keep records organized. Great if you’re people-friendly, like variety, and have at least a year of office or customer service experience.

Employer: TF Cornerstone

Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.15/hour + full benefits

Work in luxury rental buildings handling all incoming packages: receive, log, organize, send notifications, and keep the package room in top shape. Best for someone with at least a year of residential package room and customer service experience who’s okay lifting 50+ lbs and working some nights/weekends.

Employer: EZ Pawn Corp

Location: Long Island City, NY (HQ, in person with local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$63,800/year

High-responsibility EA role supporting the company President: manage calendar and travel, handle emails, prep meetings, visit store locations, and help with jewelry inventory, events, and special projects. Ideal if you have 2+ years in a fast-paced admin/EA role and want to see how a multi-location family business really runs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.