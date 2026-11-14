Queens has some fun creative roles open right now, from live music to design and storytelling. If you’re into arts, media, or visuals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Florist Bar Co.

Florist Bar Co. Location: Flushing, Queens, NY (135-18 Northern Blvd)

(135-18 Northern Blvd) Type: Part-time / Freelance, in-person

Pay: From $25/hour + tips

Upscale cocktail and whisky bar looking for solo or duo jazz performers (vocalists, piano, sax, guitar, bass, etc.) to set a relaxed, elegant vibe in the evenings. Flexible scheduling, paid gigs, and a venue that really values live music and artistic expression.

Employer: Changes

Location: Middle Village, Queens, NY (in-person office)

(in-person office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role creating graphics for licensed apparel (t-shirts, hoodies, hats) tied to big-name brands sold at major retailers. Great fit if you know Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop, love pop culture and fashion, and want hands-on experience plus mentorship from senior designers.

Employer: Caribbean Equality Project

Location: New York City / South Ozone Park, Queens (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts

Lead digital storytelling, social media, newsletters, and campaigns for New York’s only Caribbean LGBTQ+ immigrant rights group. Hybrid schedule with some evenings/weekends, strong focus on social justice, and a chance to shape the organization’s voice across video, graphics, and written content.

If one of these feels right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.