Queens is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—driving, fixing, or supporting airport and hotel guests—there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: East Elmhurst, Queens, NY

Pay: $17/hour (shift premium may apply)

(shift premium may apply) Type: Full-time

Drive rental cars between airport lots, maintenance shops, and other locations so vehicles are always where customers need them. Good fit if you enjoy independent work, can handle lots of in-and-out of vehicles, and want benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and rental car discounts.

Duplicate role also listed on Indeed; this is the same position in East Elmhurst.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Location: Jamaica, NY (airport area)

Pay: $28–$35/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on airport role keeping baggage systems and jet bridges running. You’ll troubleshoot and repair mechanical and low-voltage electrical systems, work around aircraft and conveyors, and get access to benefits like DailyPay, medical plans, travel discounts, and 401(k).

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Flushing (HHM Hotels)

Location: Queens, NY (Flushing)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Shuttle guests between the hotel, airport, and local spots while helping with luggage and basic bell duties. Good if you like meeting people, know the neighborhood, and have a clean, valid driver’s license. Comes with hotel perks like travel discounts, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Koeppel Hyundai / Koeppel Auto Group

Location: Queens, NY

Pay: Not listed (notes “excellent compensation, union shop, pension” )

Not listed (notes ) Type: Full-time

Work in a union shop doing diagnostics and repairs on Subaru vehicles—engines, brakes, suspension, A/C, and more. Best for techs with 2+ years’ experience and ASE certification, looking for strong benefits, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: East Elmhurst, NY

Pay: $21/hour (shift premium may apply)

(shift premium may apply) Type: Full-time

Great starter role if you have about 6 months of auto maintenance or tech school. You’ll do oil changes, fluids, tires, and light repairs on a big rental fleet, with training support to earn ASE certifications plus weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and rental discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.