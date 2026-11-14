Queens healthcare is buzzing right now – from clinics to big hospital systems, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or just breaking into the field.

Here are several standout roles hiring now in Queens, NY and nearby neighborhoods:

Employer: Medix™

Medix™ Location: Bayside/Flushing, Queens, NY (Level II Trauma Center)

Bayside/Flushing, Queens, NY (Level II Trauma Center) Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Pay: $3,550+/week gross (includes $1,610/week in stipends; negotiable based on experience)

(includes in stipends; negotiable based on experience) Schedule: Full-time, 5x8 day shifts , approx. 10am–6pm or 11am–7pm, includes Saturdays

Full-time, , approx. 10am–6pm or 11am–7pm, includes Saturdays Work with SPECT/CT, nuclear cardiology, and a wide range of diagnostic scans in a busy medical center. Great fit if you hold NYS LNMT, ARRT(N) or NMTCB, and are comfortable with IVs, radiopharmaceuticals, and QA.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Queens, NY

Queens, NY Type: Full-time (nights, 40 hrs/week)

(nights, 40 hrs/week) Pay: $60.00–$76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Application window: Anticipated to close 01/12/2027

Anticipated to close Lead the pharmacy overnight, handle safe dispensing, immunizations, and coach techs while keeping operations compliant. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and more.

Employer: Flexzo Ai (for Nao Medical )

Flexzo Ai (for ) Location: Astoria, Queens County, NY

Astoria, Queens County, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $125,000–$188,000 + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus + up to $45,000/year in quarterly performance bonuses

+ + Practice full-scope family medicine with AI-powered charting so notes don’t follow you home. Multiple schedule options, strong leadership support, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, CME allowance, and free/discounted care at Nao clinics.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Laurelton, NY (Queens)

Laurelton, NY (Queens) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25–$25.00/hour

Entry point into pharmacy with an ASHP & Dept. of Labor–recognized “earn while you learn” apprenticeship. Get trained toward PTCB certification while working directly with patients, processing prescriptions, and supporting the pharmacist.

Employer: American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention

American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention Location: 3030 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Type: Full-time, in person

Support vascular specialists with both clinical MA work and patient escort duties. You’ll take vitals, draw labs, scribe, verify insurance, and also coordinate and escort patients from nursing homes to the center and back. Registered Medical Assistant (NY), BLS, and phlebotomy certification required; bilingual Spanish/English preferred.

Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine

Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY

Long Island City, Queens, NY Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week , weekdays + some weekends

Full-time, , weekdays + some weekends Pay: $27.53–$30.05/hour (NYC range)

(NYC range) Join a respected academic health system, handling vitals, specimen collection, room turnover, and patient flow. Ideal if you have ~1 year MA experience and phlebotomy training; strong communication and professionalism are key.

Night Pharmacist – Full Time (Duplicate Listing)

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Queens, NY

Queens, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.00–$76.00/hour

This Indeed posting describes the same Night Pharmacist role as the CVS listing above, with identical pay, duties, and close date (01/12/2027). Apply via whichever site you prefer.

Employer: SAM'S FAMILY DENTAL CARE PC

SAM'S FAMILY DENTAL CARE PC Location: Woodside, NY

Woodside, NY Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Small dental office role combining front desk and chairside assisting (four-handed dentistry). You must have prior dental or medical office front desk experience, be comfortable with dental software, insurance verification, and Spanish is required.

Employer: FROS Radiation Oncology

FROS Radiation Oncology Location: Flushing, NY

Flushing, NY Type: Per diem (as-needed scheduling)

Pay: $3,600–$4,000 per week (depending on hours worked)

(depending on hours worked) Deliver external beam radiation therapy, including IMRT and IGRT, perform CT simulations, and document in the EHR. Great for experienced therapists who want flexible, per-diem work in a specialized oncology setting.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.