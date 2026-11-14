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🏥 Queens NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $188K+
Queens healthcare is buzzing right now – from clinics to big hospital systems, there are solid options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or just breaking into the field.
Here are several standout roles hiring now in Queens, NY and nearby neighborhoods:
Nuclear Medicine Technologist (13-Week Travel Contract)
- Employer: Medix™
- Location: Bayside/Flushing, Queens, NY (Level II Trauma Center)
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: $3,550+/week gross (includes $1,610/week in stipends; negotiable based on experience)
- Schedule: Full-time, 5x8 day shifts, approx. 10am–6pm or 11am–7pm, includes Saturdays
- Work with SPECT/CT, nuclear cardiology, and a wide range of diagnostic scans in a busy medical center. Great fit if you hold NYS LNMT, ARRT(N) or NMTCB, and are comfortable with IVs, radiopharmaceuticals, and QA.
Night Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time (nights, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60.00–$76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives
- Application window: Anticipated to close 01/12/2027
- Lead the pharmacy overnight, handle safe dispensing, immunizations, and coach techs while keeping operations compliant. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and more.
Family Nurse Practitioner – Astoria, Queens
- Employer: Flexzo Ai (for Nao Medical)
- Location: Astoria, Queens County, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $125,000–$188,000 + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus + up to $45,000/year in quarterly performance bonuses
- Practice full-scope family medicine with AI-powered charting so notes don’t follow you home. Multiple schedule options, strong leadership support, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, CME allowance, and free/discounted care at Nao clinics.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Laurelton, NY (Queens)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.25–$25.00/hour
- Entry point into pharmacy with an ASHP & Dept. of Labor–recognized “earn while you learn” apprenticeship. Get trained toward PTCB certification while working directly with patients, processing prescriptions, and supporting the pharmacist.
Medical Assistant – Patient Escort (LIC)
- Employer: American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention
- Location: 3030 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Support vascular specialists with both clinical MA work and patient escort duties. You’ll take vitals, draw labs, scribe, verify insurance, and also coordinate and escort patients from nursing homes to the center and back. Registered Medical Assistant (NY), BLS, and phlebotomy certification required; bilingual Spanish/English preferred.
Medical Assistant – Long Island City Staff
- Employer: Weill Cornell Medicine
- Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week, weekdays + some weekends
- Pay: $27.53–$30.05/hour (NYC range)
- Join a respected academic health system, handling vitals, specimen collection, room turnover, and patient flow. Ideal if you have ~1 year MA experience and phlebotomy training; strong communication and professionalism are key.
Night Pharmacist – Full Time (Duplicate Listing)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.00–$76.00/hour
- This Indeed posting describes the same Night Pharmacist role as the CVS listing above, with identical pay, duties, and close date (01/12/2027). Apply via whichever site you prefer.
Dental Assistant / Dental Receptionist
- Employer: SAM'S FAMILY DENTAL CARE PC
- Location: Woodside, NY
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
- Small dental office role combining front desk and chairside assisting (four-handed dentistry). You must have prior dental or medical office front desk experience, be comfortable with dental software, insurance verification, and Spanish is required.
Radiation Therapist – Per Diem
- Employer: FROS Radiation Oncology
- Location: Flushing, NY
- Type: Per diem (as-needed scheduling)
- Pay: $3,600–$4,000 per week (depending on hours worked)
- Deliver external beam radiation therapy, including IMRT and IGRT, perform CT simulations, and document in the EHR. Great for experienced therapists who want flexible, per-diem work in a specialized oncology setting.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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