Queens is busy right now with leadership roles, especially around city projects and transit. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options with real responsibility and good pay.

Employer: Rock Fitness

Rock Fitness Location: Astoria, NY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (25–35 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18/hour

Run day-to-day operations at a local fitness spot, lead staff, handle events, and keep members happy and safe. Good fit if you’ve managed teams in gyms, hospitality, or events and want a steady leadership role without a 40-hour week.

Employer: Not listed (DHS long-term shelter site)

Not listed (DHS long-term shelter site) Location: Sunnyside, NY

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week, on-call 24/7)

Pay: Not listed

Oversee operations, security, and facilities for a long-term shelter, making sure everything meets DHS, FDNY, DOHMH, and OSHA rules. This is a high-responsibility role leading operations and security teams, handling emergencies, and working closely with city agencies.

Employer: New York State Department of Transportation (NYC DOT)

Location: Queens, NY – 28-11 Queens Plaza North, LIC

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $78,740 – $114,033/year

Lead sidewalk and pedestrian ramp projects across the city, reviewing builders’ plans and managing in-house construction crews. Great for someone with civil/transportation project experience who wants stable government work and potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Front Line Advisory Group

Location: Jamaica, NY – MTA Jamaica Central Building

Type: Full-time, long-term contract

Salary range: $135,000 – $150,000/year

Senior-level scheduler role supporting the MTA LIRR Capital Program, managing 8–12 active Primavera P6 schedules at once. Strong fit if you have 8–10+ years in large infrastructure programs and want high pay plus benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, PTO, and professional development.

Employer: NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC)

Location: Queens, NY – 30-30 Thomson Ave, LIC

Type: Full-time (35 hours)

Salary range: $75,443 – $153,210/year

Lead permits, approvals, and closeout for public building capital projects, managing teams and working closely with DOB, FDNY, and other agencies. Ideal if you have deep construction management experience and want a senior city role with impact and access to Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh—Queens leadership roles like these don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.