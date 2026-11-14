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🎓 Queens NY Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
Queens has a lot happening in education right now, from early childhood to special ed and nursing education. Here are several solid roles if you like teaching, coaching, or supporting learners.
Part-Time Afternoon Floater Teacher
- Employer: Kiddie Academy of Flushing
- Location: Flushing, NY
- Type: Part-time (afternoons)
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for college students or anyone needing flexible afternoon hours. You’ll assist in infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms, with chances for extra hours, childcare discounts, and professional development.
Special Education Teacher (SETSS)
- Location: Jackson Heights, NY (travel across NYC may be required)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $75–$95 per hour
Provide 1:1 special education instruction to school-age students in schools, homes, or community settings. This role offers high hourly pay, flexible settings, and is ideal if you have NYS Special Education certification (Birth–2nd grade) and are comfortable documenting progress.
3K Lead Teacher
- Employer: Apple Tree Day Care Center
- Location: Fresh Meadows, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35–$40 per hour
Lead a 3-K classroom using Creative Curriculum and NYC DOE expectations. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood, preschool experience, and want to shape a joyful, structured classroom. Includes paid time off and parental leave.
Elementary School Teacher (K–4)
- Employer: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Academy
- Location: Corona, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$45,000 per year
Teach Kindergarten–4th grade in a Catholic school setting. Great for grad students in education, DOE paras, or retired teachers returning to work. Must be a practicing Roman Catholic and on a pathway to NYS certification; offers health, dental, and employee discounts.
RN Staff Educator
- Employer: Cypress Garden Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation
- Location: Flushing, NY
- Type: Part-time (Tue & Wed, 9 AM–5 PM)
- Salary: $65–$66 per hour
Perfect for an experienced BSN-prepared RN who loves teaching. You’ll run staff trainings, orientation, and infection control education in a skilled nursing facility—steady daytime hours and a strong hourly rate.
Educational Specialist
- Employer: Sholom Family Child Care Network
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42,000–$50,000 per year
Support family child care providers and young learners across Queens. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood or related field and a car with a valid driver’s license to visit sites. Good role if you like coaching educators and being out in the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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