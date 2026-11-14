Queens has a lot happening in education right now, from early childhood to special ed and nursing education. Here are several solid roles if you like teaching, coaching, or supporting learners.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Flushing

Kiddie Academy of Flushing Location: Flushing, NY

Type: Part-time (afternoons)

(afternoons) Salary: Not listed

Great fit for college students or anyone needing flexible afternoon hours. You’ll assist in infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms, with chances for extra hours, childcare discounts, and professional development.

Location: Jackson Heights, NY (travel across NYC may be required)

(travel across NYC may be required) Type: Part-time

Salary: $75–$95 per hour

Provide 1:1 special education instruction to school-age students in schools, homes, or community settings. This role offers high hourly pay, flexible settings, and is ideal if you have NYS Special Education certification (Birth–2nd grade) and are comfortable documenting progress.

Employer: Apple Tree Day Care Center

Location: Fresh Meadows, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$40 per hour

Lead a 3-K classroom using Creative Curriculum and NYC DOE expectations. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood, preschool experience, and want to shape a joyful, structured classroom. Includes paid time off and parental leave.

Employer: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Academy

Location: Corona, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$45,000 per year

Teach Kindergarten–4th grade in a Catholic school setting. Great for grad students in education, DOE paras, or retired teachers returning to work. Must be a practicing Roman Catholic and on a pathway to NYS certification; offers health, dental, and employee discounts.

Employer: Cypress Garden Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation

Location: Flushing, NY

Type: Part-time (Tue & Wed, 9 AM–5 PM)

(Tue & Wed, 9 AM–5 PM) Salary: $65–$66 per hour

Perfect for an experienced BSN-prepared RN who loves teaching. You’ll run staff trainings, orientation, and infection control education in a skilled nursing facility—steady daytime hours and a strong hourly rate.

Employer: Sholom Family Child Care Network

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000–$50,000 per year

Support family child care providers and young learners across Queens. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood or related field and a car with a valid driver’s license to visit sites. Good role if you like coaching educators and being out in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.