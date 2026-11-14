Queens has a steady flow of front desk, cashier, and customer support roles right now, especially in hotels, local shops, and growing tech/transportation companies.

Here are several solid customer service and retail openings hiring in Queens, NY:

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Flushing (HHM Hotels)

Hilton Garden Inn Flushing (HHM Hotels) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting guests, checking them in, handling payments, and helping with requests and complaints. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, daily pay, travel discounts, and more, plus a clear growth path into Front Office or Sales.

Employer: Valley Eye Care

Location: Queens Village, NY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help customers pick frames and lenses, handle payments, and support front desk work. Good fit if you have optical or retail experience, are comfortable with insurance and basic math, and like steady, in-person work.

Employer: Morant Kay Market

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time (25–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Front-line cashier at a busy Juici Patties spot on Sutphin & Linden, handling sales, answering questions, and keeping the checkout area tidy. Offers employee discounts and a flexible schedule with day, evening, and morning shifts.

Employer: TADA Mobility (USA) LLC / Throo

Location: Long Island City, NY 11101

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $3,500 – $4,500 per month

Support NYC riders and drivers by phone, email, and in-app chat, handling trip disputes, payments, safety issues, and account checks. You’ll need 1–2 years of customer service experience and fluent English and Spanish; this is a good step up if you want experience in tech/transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you bring strong people skills and show up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.