Queens is busy right now with front-line roles helping families, justice-involved neighbors, and people experiencing homelessness. If you like direct work with people and can stay calm in tough moments, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York City Criminal Justice Agency (CJA)

New York City Criminal Justice Agency (CJA) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Internship (full-time schedule, hybrid: 4 days in-person / 1 remote)

Salary: $55,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, EAP, 4 weeks’ vacation, paid holidays, retirement plan with employer match, strong training and development

Work with people coming through Queens Criminal Court, using your lived experience with the justice system, recovery, or homelessness to support them. You’ll carry a small caseload (about 15–20 high-needs participants), do court and community visits, and be part of a multi-disciplinary team focused on alternatives to detention.

Key requirements:

HS diploma or equivalent

NYS Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) or CRPA (must be current)

or (must be current) 2+ years experience in peer roles in behavioral health or criminal justice

experience in peer roles in behavioral health or criminal justice Comfortable traveling locally and working some evenings/weekends

Employer: Real Dads Network, Inc.

Location: Jamaica, NY (in-person)

Type: Full-time (about 35 hours/week)

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Front-line role in a 24-hour congregate shelter supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness. You’ll help run daily operations, keep the building safe, respond to crises, and complete key documentation in DHS systems.

Good fit if you:

Have a HS diploma or GED

Can work evenings, overnights, weekends, holidays, and overtime

Are comfortable walking the building, climbing stairs, and lifting up to 30 lbs

Can get or already have certifications like F-02 Fire Guard, CPR, First Aid, Narcan, and required trainings (HIPAA, child abuse, sexual harassment prevention)

Experience in homeless or human services and Spanish language skills are a plus.

Employer: Home/Life Services Inc.

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time, essential staff

Pay: Not listed

Work in a family shelter focused on helping parents and kids move toward permanent housing. You’ll build rapport with residents, do wellness checks (especially for families with young children or ACS involvement), help with sign-in/sign-out, room checks, mail, and light custodial tasks, and support case managers and other staff.

You’ll need:

High school diploma or equivalent

Strong communication and de-escalation skills

Ability to lift about 20 lbs and do regular walk-throughs

and do regular walk-throughs Comfort working in crisis situations and as part of a team

Bilingual English/Spanish and experience with behavioral health are preferred.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—front-line community roles in Queens tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.