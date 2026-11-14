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🤝 Queens NY community & social services jobs – multiple roles hiring
Queens is busy right now with front-line roles helping families, justice-involved neighbors, and people experiencing homelessness. If you like direct work with people and can stay calm in tough moments, these are worth a look.
Peer Specialist – Queens Supervised Release Program
- Employer: New York City Criminal Justice Agency (CJA)
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Internship (full-time schedule, hybrid: 4 days in-person / 1 remote)
- Salary: $55,000/year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, EAP, 4 weeks’ vacation, paid holidays, retirement plan with employer match, strong training and development
Work with people coming through Queens Criminal Court, using your lived experience with the justice system, recovery, or homelessness to support them. You’ll carry a small caseload (about 15–20 high-needs participants), do court and community visits, and be part of a multi-disciplinary team focused on alternatives to detention.
Key requirements:
- HS diploma or equivalent
- NYS Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) or CRPA (must be current)
- 2+ years experience in peer roles in behavioral health or criminal justice
- Comfortable traveling locally and working some evenings/weekends
Residential Associate – Homeless Services Shelter
- Employer: Real Dads Network, Inc.
- Location: Jamaica, NY (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (about 35 hours/week)
- Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Front-line role in a 24-hour congregate shelter supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness. You’ll help run daily operations, keep the building safe, respond to crises, and complete key documentation in DHS systems.
Good fit if you:
- Have a HS diploma or GED
- Can work evenings, overnights, weekends, holidays, and overtime
- Are comfortable walking the building, climbing stairs, and lifting up to 30 lbs
- Can get or already have certifications like F-02 Fire Guard, CPR, First Aid, Narcan, and required trainings (HIPAA, child abuse, sexual harassment prevention)
Experience in homeless or human services and Spanish language skills are a plus.
Residential Aide – Family Shelter
- Employer: Home/Life Services Inc.
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Full-time, essential staff
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a family shelter focused on helping parents and kids move toward permanent housing. You’ll build rapport with residents, do wellness checks (especially for families with young children or ACS involvement), help with sign-in/sign-out, room checks, mail, and light custodial tasks, and support case managers and other staff.
You’ll need:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Strong communication and de-escalation skills
- Ability to lift about 20 lbs and do regular walk-throughs
- Comfort working in crisis situations and as part of a team
Bilingual English/Spanish and experience with behavioral health are preferred.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—front-line community roles in Queens tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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