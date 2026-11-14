Queens has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from entry-level to six-figure leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re good with numbers and ready for a change.

Employer: Aj Financial Services

Aj Financial Services Location: Queens, NY (hybrid, 11368)

Type: Part-time (with option to grow)

(with option to grow) Pay: From $4,000/month

Entry-level financial advisor role in Spanish, with full training from zero and a clear career path. Good fit if you want extra income, flexible hours, and like helping families get organized with money.

Employer: New York State Department of Transportation / NYC DOT

Location: Queens, NY (Fleet – Harper St, main office 55 Water St, Manhattan)

Type: Full-time, civil service

Salary range: $110,067 – $158,346/year

Posting active until: 11/25/2026

Senior budget role managing the full fleet services budget, capital and expense plans, and working closely with DOT leadership. Great if you have strong public-sector budgeting experience, Excel skills, and want stable government work with potential loan forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: EMPIRE TAX PROFESSIONALS, INC

Location: Queens, NY 11432 (hybrid)

Type: Part-time, hybrid

Pay: $25 – $40/hour

Hands-on bookkeeping role handling multiple clients, QuickBooks Online, reconciliations, and monthly reports. Good for someone with 5+ years’ experience who wants flexible hybrid hours and enjoys cleanup work and quality control.

Employer: EMPIRE TAX PROFESSIONALS, INC

Location: Queens, NY 11432 (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 10 AM–6 PM

Pay: $30 – $50/hour

Client-facing tax role doing planning, prep, and review for individuals and businesses, plus advisory work. Ideal if you have public accounting/tax experience, know NY rules (including PTET), and want a mix of tax and advisory in a hybrid setup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.