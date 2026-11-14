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🐱 Gentle Ridgewood Cats Ready for Loving Homes in Queens
Ridgewood has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. All of these kitties are waiting at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens and could be your new best friend.
Cutie Patootie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: 3.28 lbs
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What the shelter says:
- Her history is a mystery, so the shelter doesn’t know yet if she’s lived with other pets or children.
- She has medical needs that staff will explain when you meet her.
- She’s an expert biscuit-maker and her purr motor is always running.
If you’re looking for a sweet young kitten to grow up with your family, Cutie Patootie could be the one.
👉 Meet Cutie Patootie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Burger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tabby
- Weight: 7.3 lbs
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What the shelter says:
- Lived with children in her previous home.
- Another expert kneader who loves making biscuits.
Burger sounds like a great match for a home that wants a young, playful cat who already has experience around kids.
👉 Meet Burger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Papo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
What the shelter says:
- Papo needs emergency placement.
- He is on the At Risk list due to behavior.
- He is not thriving in the care center and shows distance-increasing behavior when people approach.
- He has not warmed up, even with treats.
- Staff feel it is in his best interest to move into a stable home as quickly as possible.
Papo will do best with an adopter who understands shy or stressed cats and can give him time, patience, and a calm space to settle in.
👉 Meet Papo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ridgewood, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their links with friends and neighbors. You can also contact Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens directly to ask about them:
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Phone: (212) 788-4000
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.