Ridgewood has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. All of these kitties are waiting at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 3.28 lbs

3.28 lbs Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What the shelter says:

Her history is a mystery , so the shelter doesn’t know yet if she’s lived with other pets or children.

, so the shelter doesn’t know yet if she’s lived with other pets or children. She has medical needs that staff will explain when you meet her.

that staff will explain when you meet her. She’s an expert biscuit-maker and her purr motor is always running.

If you’re looking for a sweet young kitten to grow up with your family, Cutie Patootie could be the one.

👉 Meet Cutie Patootie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Tabby

Tabby Weight: 7.3 lbs

7.3 lbs Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What the shelter says:

Lived with children in her previous home.

in her previous home. Another expert kneader who loves making biscuits.

Burger sounds like a great match for a home that wants a young, playful cat who already has experience around kids.

👉 Meet Burger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Ridgewood, NY

What the shelter says:

Papo needs emergency placement .

. He is on the At Risk list due to behavior .

. He is not thriving in the care center and shows distance-increasing behavior when people approach.

and shows distance-increasing behavior when people approach. He has not warmed up , even with treats.

, even with treats. Staff feel it is in his best interest to move into a stable home as quickly as possible.

Papo will do best with an adopter who understands shy or stressed cats and can give him time, patience, and a calm space to settle in.

👉 Meet Papo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ridgewood, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their links with friends and neighbors. You can also contact Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens directly to ask about them:

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens Phone: (212) 788-4000

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.