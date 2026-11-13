Queens has a nice mix of tech roles right now, from public service help desk to high‑end rail security engineering. Good options whether you’re early in your career or ready for a senior move.

Employer: Alstom

Alstom Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000/year

Senior role designing and securing communication systems for rail networks (GSM‑R, LTE, IP/MPLS). You’ll work with VMware, Cisco, Windows/Linux servers, firewalls, VPNs, IDS/IPS, and more to protect critical infrastructure and keep trains running safely.

Employer: Alteva RCM

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, office/remote hybrid may vary)

Not listed (appears to be full-time, office/remote hybrid may vary) Salary: Not listed

Bridge the gap between operations and tech at a healthcare revenue cycle company. You’ll run discovery sessions, write user stories and specs, work with Jira/Confluence/Notion, use SQL for data analysis, and support Agile delivery with developers and QA.

Employer: NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Location: 42-09 28th Street, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service)

Salary: $46,503 – $53,479/year

Apply by: Posted until 01/05/2027

Entry-level friendly help desk role supporting the Early Intervention program’s databases. You’ll answer tech calls, do data entry, help resolve billing issues, and get strong city benefits, possible loan forgiveness, pension, and partial work-from-home options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.