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👔 Queens NY Executive Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings
Queens is busy right now with management hiring, especially in construction and retail/beauty. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are some solid options to check out.
SCA Project Manager
- Employer: Michael Page (Property company in Flushing, Queens)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + benefits
Lead School Construction Authority (SCA) projects from planning through completion. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, contractors, and keep multiple construction sites on track in the Flushing area.
Public Construction Project Manager | Queens, NY
- Employer: Michael Page (public works general contractor)
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$160,000+ base + bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO & holidays
Run NYC public-agency projects like schools, transit, and municipal buildings. Great if you have 5+ years with a GC, know SCA/NYCHA/DDC/DASNY/MTA, and want a clear path to Senior PM or Project Executive.
Center Manager
- Employer: European Wax Center
- Location: Fresh Meadows, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$28/hour + commission & bonus potential
- Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts
Manage a busy beauty/waxing center, drive sales, and lead the team. Perfect if you have strong sales management experience, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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