👔 Queens NY Executive Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Queens is busy right now with management hiring, especially in construction and retail/beauty. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Michael Page (Property company in Flushing, Queens )

Michael Page (Property company in ) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + benefits

Lead School Construction Authority (SCA) projects from planning through completion. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, contractors, and keep multiple construction sites on track in the Flushing area.

Employer: Michael Page (public works general contractor)

Michael Page (public works general contractor) Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$160,000+ base + bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO & holidays

Run NYC public-agency projects like schools, transit, and municipal buildings. Great if you have 5+ years with a GC, know SCA/NYCHA/DDC/DASNY/MTA, and want a clear path to Senior PM or Project Executive.

Employer: European Wax Center

Location: Fresh Meadows, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28/hour + commission & bonus potential

+ commission & bonus potential Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts

Manage a busy beauty/waxing center, drive sales, and lead the team. Perfect if you have strong sales management experience, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast-paced, guest-focused environment.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.