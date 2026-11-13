Queens is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who can keep buildings, exhibits, and airport facilities running smoothly.

Here are several hands-on maintenance roles hiring now in Queens, NY and nearby neighborhoods.

Employer: Magellan Aerospace Limited

Magellan Aerospace Limited Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour

Work on CNC and other production machines in a global aerospace shop. Good fit if you have strong experience with CNC controls, PLCs, hydraulics, pneumatics, and want solid benefits and long-term growth.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services

Worldwide Flight Services Location: Jamaica, NY (airport cargo facilities)

Type: Not listed (hands-on facility role in a 24/7 operation )

Not listed (hands-on facility role in a ) Pay: $25–$27/hour

Entry-level to mid-level facility tech role keeping airport cargo buildings safe and running: basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC support, doors, generators, and more. Includes perks like DailyPay access, medical options, 401k, travel discounts, and internal mobility.

Employer: New York Hall of Science

Location: Corona, NY

Type: Part-time (21 hours/week, on-site)

Pay: $20/hour

Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

Help keep museum exhibits working for visitors by doing repairs, basic AV/electronic troubleshooting, and daily exhibit checks. Great for someone early in their career who likes hands-on work, learning new skills, and being around STEM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and employers here are often open to people who are ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.