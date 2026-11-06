🚚 Queens, NY Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Queens is busy with freight, food service, and airport logistics right now. If you like fast-paced work that keeps goods moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Restaurant Depot

Restaurant Depot Location: Whitestone, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help)

Lead domestic and international logistics, distribution centers, and inventory control for a major restaurant supply chain. This is a high-impact leadership role with full P&L responsibility and a big focus on cost, efficiency, and building strong teams.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: College Point, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $19.00–$21.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO

Hands-on warehouse role loading and unloading trucks, checking labels and counts, and keeping freight organized. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, safety-minded, and want steady physical work with benefits.

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: Springfield Gardens, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $26.44 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, discounts platform

Office-based import role handling inbound freight files, customs paperwork, and customer communication. Great if you like problem-solving, documentation, and being close to the action at a global logistics company.

Employer: Dezba Asset Recovery

Location: Whitestone, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) after 3 months

401(k) after 3 months Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm

Outdoor role prepping vehicles for auction, clearing personal items, and releasing cars and property to customers. Good for someone organized, reliable, and comfortable lifting up to 40 lbs and working in all kinds of weather.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.