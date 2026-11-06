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🚚 Queens, NY Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Queens is busy with freight, food service, and airport logistics right now. If you like fast-paced work that keeps goods moving, these roles are worth a look.
Supply Chain Director
- Employer: Restaurant Depot
- Location: Whitestone, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help)
Lead domestic and international logistics, distribution centers, and inventory control for a major restaurant supply chain. This is a high-impact leadership role with full P&L responsibility and a big focus on cost, efficiency, and building strong teams.
Loader/Unloader
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: College Point, NY
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: $19.00–$21.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO
Hands-on warehouse role loading and unloading trucks, checking labels and counts, and keeping freight organized. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, safety-minded, and want steady physical work with benefits.
Import Agent – Springfield Gardens, NY
- Employer: CEVA Logistics
- Location: Springfield Gardens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $26.44 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, discounts platform
Office-based import role handling inbound freight files, customs paperwork, and customer communication. Great if you like problem-solving, documentation, and being close to the action at a global logistics company.
Yard Personnel at Repossession Company
- Employer: Dezba Asset Recovery
- Location: Whitestone, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) after 3 months
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
Outdoor role prepping vehicles for auction, clearing personal items, and releasing cars and property to customers. Good for someone organized, reliable, and comfortable lifting up to 40 lbs and working in all kinds of weather.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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