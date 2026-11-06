🔧 Queens Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Queens is busy right now with hands-on building and facilities roles, from entry-level cleaning to leadership in nursing homes and big commercial sites.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly.

Employer: Kennedy Healthcare LLC

Kennedy Healthcare LLC Location: Queens, NY (Flushing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a healthcare setting doing plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general repairs in a skilled nursing facility. Good fit if you have 1+ year of basic maintenance experience, like working on a team, and want benefits (vacation, holidays, sick days, health and retirement) plus room to grow.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$102,500/year

Application window: Anticipated close 12/1/26 (may be extended)

Lead a facilities team for a major real estate firm, handling work orders, vendor management, budgets, and cleaning schedules. Best for someone with a HS diploma/GED and 5+ years’ experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and the ability to coordinate staff and communicate with tenants and landlords.

Employer: All Systems Mechanical Corp.

Location: East Elmhurst, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $25.00/hour, about 40–50 hours/week

Join a Local 638 union shop servicing oil burners across the NYC metro area. You’ll do boiler and burner startups, maintenance, and troubleshooting on systems like I.C., Carlin, Powerflame, and more—great if you want steady field work with overtime, nights, and weekends available.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Far Rockaway, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00/hour

Keep buildings looking sharp with cleaning, trash removal, floor care, and light repairs. This role is on-site with health insurance and paid time off, and needs someone who can handle physical work and is flexible for weekend and 7am–3:30pm or 3–11:30pm shifts.

Employer: Premier Nursing and Rehab Center of Far Rockaway

Location: Queens, NY (Far Rockaway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running maintenance and environmental services for a 183-bed skilled nursing facility. You’ll manage staff, handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, life safety systems, and keep the building survey-ready with strong knowledge of NY State DOH, Life Safety Code, OSHA, and CMS regulations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Queens has a lot of movement in building and facilities work, and being early often helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.