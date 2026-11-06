🍽️ Queens Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Queens food and hospitality is buzzing right now—especially around Forest Hills, LIC, Bayside, Far Rockaway, and JFK. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Queens, NY (8615 Rockaway Beach Blvd)

Type: Full-time Assistant Manager

Assistant Manager Pay: Competitive salary + bonus eligible (exact amount not listed)

Lead daily operations at a busy Domino’s, from food safety and service to profitability and team culture. Comes with paid time off, parental leave, mental health and family support, full training, and big menu discounts.

Employer: Somedays Bakery

Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY

Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $17–$19 per hour

Neighborhood bakery with specialty coffee, croissants, and a warm vibe. Flexible schedule, hands-on barista training, growth opportunities, paid time off, and employee discounts on pastries.

Employer: Mito

Location: Forest Hills, NY

Type: Part-time / Full-time

Part-time / Full-time Pay: $18 per hour, about 30 hours/week

Support the dining room and to-go orders in a busy restaurant. Role offers 4–5 days/week, 5–8 hour shifts, employee discount, and flexible schedule for someone reliable and detail-oriented.

Employer: Eastwing (Wingstop)

Location: Bayside, NY (215-45 Northern Blvd)

Type: Full-time General Manager

Pay: $70,000–$75,000 per year

Run a brand-new Wingstop from day one—hiring the team, setting the culture, and owning results. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, transportation benefits, and employee discount.

Employer: Paradies Lagardère

Location: Jamaica, NY (airport location)

Type: Shift Supervisor (part-time or full-time options)

Shift Supervisor (part-time or full-time options) Pay: $27 per hour

Lead Starbucks shifts in a busy airport setting—delegating tasks, supporting staff, and keeping service smooth. Offers medical benefits, paid time off, 401(k), holiday premium pay, learning programs, and travel-area discounts.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta

Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Terminal 8)

Type: Food & Beverage role (non-exempt)

Food & Beverage role (non-exempt) Pay: $24.58–$27.65 per hour

Oversee grab-and-go food operations at JFK—stocking, freshness, displays, and customer help. Comes with health, dental, vision, generous PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Long Island Living Center

Location: Far Rockaway, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.55–$29.56 per hour

Help prep and serve meals in a clean, organized kitchen, supporting daily service and food safety. Good fit if you have basic cooking, cleaning, and food handling skills and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: POKE+

Location: Forest Hills, NY

Type: Full-time (3 long days on, 4 days off)

Pay: $17–$25 per hour

Lead shifts at a fast-casual poke and bubble tea spot—opening/closing, running the line, and keeping guests happy. Schedule is three full days (Thu–Sat) with four days off, plus employee discount and flexible vibe.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Long Island City, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal (about 3 months)

Pay: $17 per hour

Work nights, weekends, and holidays as an usher or at concessions, helping guests and keeping the theater clean. Good short-term option if you like movies and can work late.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.