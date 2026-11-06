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🍽️ Queens Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Queens food and hospitality is buzzing right now—especially around Forest Hills, LIC, Bayside, Far Rockaway, and JFK. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Assistant Manager (3341) – Domino’s Rockaway Beach
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Queens, NY (8615 Rockaway Beach Blvd)
- Type: Full-time Assistant Manager
- Pay: Competitive salary + bonus eligible (exact amount not listed)
Lead daily operations at a busy Domino’s, from food safety and service to profitability and team culture. Comes with paid time off, parental leave, mental health and family support, full training, and big menu discounts.
Barista / Cafe Team Member (Flexible Schedule)
- Employer: Somedays Bakery
- Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY
- Type: Part-time or full-time
- Pay: $17–$19 per hour
Neighborhood bakery with specialty coffee, croissants, and a warm vibe. Flexible schedule, hands-on barista training, growth opportunities, paid time off, and employee discounts on pastries.
Busser / Food Runner
- Employer: Mito
- Location: Forest Hills, NY
- Type: Part-time / Full-time
- Pay: $18 per hour, about 30 hours/week
Support the dining room and to-go orders in a busy restaurant. Role offers 4–5 days/week, 5–8 hour shifts, employee discount, and flexible schedule for someone reliable and detail-oriented.
Restaurant General Manager – New Wingstop Opening
- Employer: Eastwing (Wingstop)
- Location: Bayside, NY (215-45 Northern Blvd)
- Type: Full-time General Manager
- Pay: $70,000–$75,000 per year
Run a brand-new Wingstop from day one—hiring the team, setting the culture, and owning results. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, transportation benefits, and employee discount.
Shift Supervisor (Starbucks – Airport)
- Employer: Paradies Lagardère
- Location: Jamaica, NY (airport location)
- Type: Shift Supervisor (part-time or full-time options)
- Pay: $27 per hour
Lead Starbucks shifts in a busy airport setting—delegating tasks, supporting staff, and keeping service smooth. Offers medical benefits, paid time off, 401(k), holiday premium pay, learning programs, and travel-area discounts.
F&B Shift Manager / Specialist – JFK Terminal 8
- Employer: Hudson by Avolta
- Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Terminal 8)
- Type: Food & Beverage role (non-exempt)
- Pay: $24.58–$27.65 per hour
Oversee grab-and-go food operations at JFK—stocking, freshness, displays, and customer help. Comes with health, dental, vision, generous PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.
Kitchen Assistant
- Employer: Long Island Living Center
- Location: Far Rockaway, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.55–$29.56 per hour
Help prep and serve meals in a clean, organized kitchen, supporting daily service and food safety. Good fit if you have basic cooking, cleaning, and food handling skills and want steady, in-person work.
Shift Leader / Line Server – POKE+
- Employer: POKE+
- Location: Forest Hills, NY
- Type: Full-time (3 long days on, 4 days off)
- Pay: $17–$25 per hour
Lead shifts at a fast-casual poke and bubble tea spot—opening/closing, running the line, and keeping guests happy. Schedule is three full days (Thu–Sat) with four days off, plus employee discount and flexible vibe.
Floor Staff – Movie Theater (Seasonal)
- Employer: Regal Entertainment Group
- Location: Long Island City, NY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (about 3 months)
- Pay: $17 per hour
Work nights, weekends, and holidays as an usher or at concessions, helping guests and keeping the theater clean. Good short-term option if you like movies and can work late.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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