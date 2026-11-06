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Queens
🏥 Queens NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$180K+
9 days ago
Queens healthcare is buzzing right now – from entry‑level clinic roles to six‑figure medical jobs, there’s something for almost every skill level and schedule.
Veterinarian – Small Animal Practice (Flushing)
- Employer: Alliance Animal Health – The Pet Doctor
- Location: Flushing, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$130,000–$180,000 base + bonuses (DOE), up to $75,000 sign-on
A long‑standing, “Best in the Borough” small animal clinic with modern equipment and strong tech support. Great fit if you’re an experienced vet who wants medical autonomy, strong benefits, and NYC energy with Queens community vibes.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Sunnyside, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Retail pharmacist role with clinical services (immunizations, MTM) plus big‑company perks: PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition discounts, and paths into leadership. Good for someone who wants steady hours and growth in a national chain.
Pediatrician
- Employer: Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center
- Location: Far Rockaway, NY
- Type: Likely Full-time (not stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Community health role caring for kids from birth through adolescence, with a strong focus on prevention and continuity of care. You’ll work on a team with nurses, social workers, behavioral health, and more, and may rotate across sites.
Home Health Aide – 12‑Hour Shifts (Female, SSN Required)
- Employer: Divine Home Care Agency, Inc.
- Location: Arverne, NY 11692
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Temporary
- Salary: From $20.00 per hour
Hands‑on home care work helping clients in their own homes and facilities. Flexible hours (FT or PT) and a good option if you’re passionate about direct patient care and want steady 12‑hour shifts.
Registered Nurse RN – LTC Supervisor
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Far Rockaway, NY 11691
- Type: Per diem (LTC Supervisor)
- Shift: Days
- Start Date: Estimated 11/18/2026
- Salary: About $58 per hour
High‑paying supervisory RN role in long‑term care with weekly pay and recruiter support. Ideal if you have at least 1 year RN experience, want flexibility, and like leadership in a nursing home setting.
Dietary Supervisor – Assisted Living
- Employer: Not listed (assisted living facility)
- Location: Far Rockaway, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year
Lead the food service department, manage menus, special diets, and kitchen staff in an assisted living setting. Monday–Friday daytime schedule with some weekends, plus PTO; great if you have healthcare food‑service experience and a Food Safety Handling Certificate.
Medical Assistant / Medical Receptionist
- Employer: New York Medical & Diagnostic Center
- Location: Kew Gardens, NY 11415
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00–$21.00 per hour
Split front‑desk and back‑office role in a busy practice: greeting patients, scheduling, vitals, rooming, and basic clinical tasks. Long weekday hours plus Saturdays, with PTO and room to grow if you’re organized and people‑focused.
Physical Therapy Aide – Training Provided
- Employer: Crescent Physical Therapy
- Location: Astoria, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
Entry‑level PT aide job working directly with patients under a Physical Therapist. No experience needed—great for students or anyone eyeing PT or other medical careers and looking for hands‑on hours.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: The Pavilion at Queens for Rehabilitation & Nursing
- Location: Flushing, Queens, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
CNA role in a 302‑bed rehab and nursing facility, helping residents with daily care, mobility, and comfort. Offers 1199 SEIU benefits, including free medical, dental, vision, pension, PTO, and daily lunch.
Part-Time RN Supervisor – 4 PM Shift
- Employer: Meadow Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
- Location: Queens, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus offered
Charge nurse role supervising CNAs and nursing staff in a long‑term care facility, with heavy focus on leadership, documentation, and quality of care. Good fit if you’re an RN who wants part‑time hours and enjoys managing a team.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—Queens healthcare employers are hiring fast and often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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