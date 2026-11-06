🏥 Queens NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$180K+

Queens healthcare is buzzing right now – from entry‑level clinic roles to six‑figure medical jobs, there’s something for almost every skill level and schedule.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health – The Pet Doctor

Alliance Animal Health – The Pet Doctor Location: Flushing, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$130,000–$180,000 base + bonuses (DOE), up to $75,000 sign-on

A long‑standing, “Best in the Borough” small animal clinic with modern equipment and strong tech support. Great fit if you’re an experienced vet who wants medical autonomy, strong benefits, and NYC energy with Queens community vibes.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Sunnyside, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Retail pharmacist role with clinical services (immunizations, MTM) plus big‑company perks: PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition discounts, and paths into leadership. Good for someone who wants steady hours and growth in a national chain.

Employer: Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

Location: Far Rockaway, NY

Type: Likely Full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Community health role caring for kids from birth through adolescence, with a strong focus on prevention and continuity of care. You’ll work on a team with nurses, social workers, behavioral health, and more, and may rotate across sites.

Employer: Divine Home Care Agency, Inc.

Location: Arverne, NY 11692

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Temporary

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Hands‑on home care work helping clients in their own homes and facilities. Flexible hours (FT or PT) and a good option if you’re passionate about direct patient care and want steady 12‑hour shifts.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Far Rockaway, NY 11691

Type: Per diem (LTC Supervisor)

(LTC Supervisor) Shift: Days

Start Date: Estimated 11/18/2026

Salary: About $58 per hour

High‑paying supervisory RN role in long‑term care with weekly pay and recruiter support. Ideal if you have at least 1 year RN experience, want flexibility, and like leadership in a nursing home setting.

Employer: Not listed (assisted living facility)

Not listed (assisted living facility) Location: Far Rockaway, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Lead the food service department, manage menus, special diets, and kitchen staff in an assisted living setting. Monday–Friday daytime schedule with some weekends, plus PTO; great if you have healthcare food‑service experience and a Food Safety Handling Certificate.

Employer: New York Medical & Diagnostic Center

Location: Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$21.00 per hour

Split front‑desk and back‑office role in a busy practice: greeting patients, scheduling, vitals, rooming, and basic clinical tasks. Long weekday hours plus Saturdays, with PTO and room to grow if you’re organized and people‑focused.

Employer: Crescent Physical Therapy

Location: Astoria, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Entry‑level PT aide job working directly with patients under a Physical Therapist. No experience needed—great for students or anyone eyeing PT or other medical careers and looking for hands‑on hours.

Employer: The Pavilion at Queens for Rehabilitation & Nursing

Location: Flushing, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CNA role in a 302‑bed rehab and nursing facility, helping residents with daily care, mobility, and comfort. Offers 1199 SEIU benefits, including free medical, dental, vision, pension, PTO, and daily lunch.

Employer: Meadow Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus offered

Charge nurse role supervising CNAs and nursing staff in a long‑term care facility, with heavy focus on leadership, documentation, and quality of care. Good fit if you’re an RN who wants part‑time hours and enjoys managing a team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—Queens healthcare employers are hiring fast and often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.