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Queens

🐶 Playful, Shy & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ridgewood

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Ridgewood, NY? These adoptable dogs at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens are hoping for a fresh start with patient, loving families.

Louie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHl3L_1GoQXmKH00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown (primary)
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
  • Location: Queens, NY

Louie is a big-hearted young dog who needs a gentle, patient person. He:

  • Needs slow introductions to new people and places
  • Is still working on leash manners and will need training help
  • Is not a match for homes with cats or small animals
  • Likes affection, but on his own terms, so learning dog body language together will be important

If you’re ready to invest time in training and confidence-building, Louie could be a wonderful project dog and future best friend.

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Handsome Choppa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWSEC_1GoQXmKH00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with brown
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
  • Location: Queens, NY

Handsome Choppa is a striking adult pup who knows what he likes. He:

  • Needs a home without cats or small animals
  • Should live with adults only
  • Needs a patient person to continue his training
  • Enjoys love and attention, but on his own terms
  • Doesn’t always like to share food, toys, or bedding with other animals
  • Will need daily physical activity to stay happy and healthy

He’s best for an experienced dog person who understands boundaries and is ready to keep him active.

👉 Meet Handsome Choppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOXAT_1GoQXmKH00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult (about 5 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan with white
  • Weight: 65 lbs
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
  • Location: Queens, NY

Kane is a solid, active adult dog who:

  • Likes affection on his own terms
  • Needs a patient adopter willing to work on training
  • Will need daily exercise to burn energy
  • Would do best in a home with only adult humans

He’s a good match for someone who enjoys walks, structure, and giving a grown dog a second chance.

👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Archibald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdUt1_1GoQXmKH00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Adult (about 2 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown with black
  • Weight: 8.4 lbs
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
  • Location: Queens, NY

Archibald is a tiny guy with a bit of mystery to him. His past isn’t known, but his friends say he:

  • Needs slow introductions to new people and places
  • Loves pets and snuggles once he feels safe
  • Will need daily physical activity, even though he’s small

He could be a sweet companion for someone who can go at his pace and let his personality bloom.

👉 Meet Archibald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaGRu_1GoQXmKH00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown (primary)
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
  • Location: Queens, NY

Chewy is a senior sweetheart who needs a soft landing. His friends share that he:

  • Has medical needs that staff will explain when you meet him
  • Needs slow introductions to feel safe
  • Likes affection on his own terms
  • Doesn’t always like to share food, toys, or bedding with other animals
  • Would do best without very young children, but may be open to older kids after meeting them

He’s ideal for a calm, understanding home that can manage his medical care and give him a peaceful retirement.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Acorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDr3f_1GoQXmKH00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult (about 2 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with brown
  • Weight: 20.6 lbs
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
  • Location: Queens, NY

Acorn is a young adult pup with a bit of an independent streak. Her history is unknown, but we do know she:

  • Needs slow introductions to new people and places
  • Prefers to come to you when she’s ready for pets
  • Would do best in a home with only adult humans

She’s a nice match for someone who respects a dog’s space and enjoys building trust over time.

👉 Meet Acorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ridgewood or Queens, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens to meet these dogs in person, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. The right home could be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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