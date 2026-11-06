🐶 Playful, Shy & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ridgewood

Looking for a loyal friend in Ridgewood, NY? These adoptable dogs at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens are hoping for a fresh start with patient, loving families.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown (primary)

Brown (primary) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Queens, NY

Louie is a big-hearted young dog who needs a gentle, patient person. He:

Needs slow introductions to new people and places

to new people and places Is still working on leash manners and will need training help

and will need training help Is not a match for homes with cats or small animals

Likes affection, but on his own terms, so learning dog body language together will be important

If you’re ready to invest time in training and confidence-building, Louie could be a wonderful project dog and future best friend.

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown

White with brown Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Queens, NY

Handsome Choppa is a striking adult pup who knows what he likes. He:

Needs a home without cats or small animals

Should live with adults only

Needs a patient person to continue his training

to continue his training Enjoys love and attention, but on his own terms

Doesn’t always like to share food, toys, or bedding with other animals

with other animals Will need daily physical activity to stay happy and healthy

He’s best for an experienced dog person who understands boundaries and is ready to keep him active.

👉 Meet Handsome Choppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 5 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan with white

Tan with white Weight: 65 lbs

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Queens, NY

Kane is a solid, active adult dog who:

Likes affection on his own terms

Needs a patient adopter willing to work on training

willing to work on training Will need daily exercise to burn energy

to burn energy Would do best in a home with only adult humans

He’s a good match for someone who enjoys walks, structure, and giving a grown dog a second chance.

👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (about 2 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown with black

Brown with black Weight: 8.4 lbs

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Queens, NY

Archibald is a tiny guy with a bit of mystery to him. His past isn’t known, but his friends say he:

Needs slow introductions to new people and places

to new people and places Loves pets and snuggles once he feels safe

once he feels safe Will need daily physical activity, even though he’s small

He could be a sweet companion for someone who can go at his pace and let his personality bloom.

👉 Meet Archibald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown (primary)

Brown (primary) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Queens, NY

Chewy is a senior sweetheart who needs a soft landing. His friends share that he:

Has medical needs that staff will explain when you meet him

that staff will explain when you meet him Needs slow introductions to feel safe

to feel safe Likes affection on his own terms

Doesn’t always like to share food, toys, or bedding with other animals

with other animals Would do best without very young children, but may be open to older kids after meeting them

He’s ideal for a calm, understanding home that can manage his medical care and give him a peaceful retirement.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown

White with brown Weight: 20.6 lbs

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens

Location: Queens, NY

Acorn is a young adult pup with a bit of an independent streak. Her history is unknown, but we do know she:

Needs slow introductions to new people and places

to new people and places Prefers to come to you when she’s ready for pets

for pets Would do best in a home with only adult humans

She’s a nice match for someone who respects a dog’s space and enjoys building trust over time.

👉 Meet Acorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ridgewood or Queens, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens to meet these dogs in person, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. The right home could be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.