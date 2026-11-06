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🐶 Playful, Shy & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ridgewood
Looking for a loyal friend in Ridgewood, NY? These adoptable dogs at Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens are hoping for a fresh start with patient, loving families.
Louie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown (primary)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Queens, NY
Louie is a big-hearted young dog who needs a gentle, patient person. He:
- Needs slow introductions to new people and places
- Is still working on leash manners and will need training help
- Is not a match for homes with cats or small animals
- Likes affection, but on his own terms, so learning dog body language together will be important
If you’re ready to invest time in training and confidence-building, Louie could be a wonderful project dog and future best friend.
👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Choppa
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Queens, NY
Handsome Choppa is a striking adult pup who knows what he likes. He:
- Needs a home without cats or small animals
- Should live with adults only
- Needs a patient person to continue his training
- Enjoys love and attention, but on his own terms
- Doesn’t always like to share food, toys, or bedding with other animals
- Will need daily physical activity to stay happy and healthy
He’s best for an experienced dog person who understands boundaries and is ready to keep him active.
👉 Meet Handsome Choppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kane
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan with white
- Weight: 65 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Queens, NY
Kane is a solid, active adult dog who:
- Likes affection on his own terms
- Needs a patient adopter willing to work on training
- Will need daily exercise to burn energy
- Would do best in a home with only adult humans
He’s a good match for someone who enjoys walks, structure, and giving a grown dog a second chance.
👉 Meet Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archibald
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown with black
- Weight: 8.4 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Queens, NY
Archibald is a tiny guy with a bit of mystery to him. His past isn’t known, but his friends say he:
- Needs slow introductions to new people and places
- Loves pets and snuggles once he feels safe
- Will need daily physical activity, even though he’s small
He could be a sweet companion for someone who can go at his pace and let his personality bloom.
👉 Meet Archibald and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chewy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown (primary)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Queens, NY
Chewy is a senior sweetheart who needs a soft landing. His friends share that he:
- Has medical needs that staff will explain when you meet him
- Needs slow introductions to feel safe
- Likes affection on his own terms
- Doesn’t always like to share food, toys, or bedding with other animals
- Would do best without very young children, but may be open to older kids after meeting them
He’s ideal for a calm, understanding home that can manage his medical care and give him a peaceful retirement.
👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Acorn
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown
- Weight: 20.6 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens
- Location: Queens, NY
Acorn is a young adult pup with a bit of an independent streak. Her history is unknown, but we do know she:
- Needs slow introductions to new people and places
- Prefers to come to you when she’s ready for pets
- Would do best in a home with only adult humans
She’s a nice match for someone who respects a dog’s space and enjoys building trust over time.
👉 Meet Acorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ridgewood or Queens, please consider visiting Animal Care Centers of NYC – Queens to meet these dogs in person, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. The right home could be just one share away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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