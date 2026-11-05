🚧 Queens NY Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Queens construction is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re running big MEP jobs or laying stone on smaller crews. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a top local GC)

Jobot (for a top local GC) Location: Queens, NY

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead MEP work on commercial projects for a long-established contractor with a strong project backlog. This role fits someone with a BS in Mechanical/Electrical or related field and 5+ years overseeing commercial MEP, who’s ready to manage complex jobs, budgets, and teams.

Employer: Bedrock Plumbing / Bedrock Mechanical Inc.

Location: Richmond Hill, NY (Queens)

Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Run field sprinkler crews across all 5 boroughs for a well-established contractor that works with 25+ major GCs. You’ll supervise labor, handle materials and schedules, and must bring 7+ years sprinkler experience, NYC sprinkler code knowledge, OSHA 40, and SST 62.

Employer: Prestige Stone and Pavers

Location: College Point, NY (Queens)

Salary: $25.84 – $31.12 per hour

Type: In-person (other)

Hands-on masonry role doing brick, block, stone, and concrete work, plus hardscapes and some related trades like stucco or light carpentry. Good fit if you have solid site and masonry experience and want steady field work with benefits and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep checking—Queens construction is moving fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.