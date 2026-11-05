🚚 Queens Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple JFK & Jamaica Openings

Queens is busy with cargo, flights, and food service, so logistics pros are in demand right now—especially around JFK. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping goods moving on time.

Employer: Hankyu Hanshin Express USA Inc

Hankyu Hanshin Express USA Inc Location: Jamaica, NY (near JFK)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the customs and import brokerage team, making sure all shipments meet U.S. Customs and other agency rules. You’ll manage staff, improve processes, and act as the go-to expert for clients on compliance and documentation.

Employer: Hankyu Hanshin Express USA Inc

Hankyu Hanshin Express USA Inc Location: Jamaica, NY (near JFK)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee day-to-day air and ocean exports, from bookings and paperwork to tracking and billing. This role is great if you have export experience and want to supervise a team, handle escalated issues, and keep shipments on schedule.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Jamaica, NY – JFK Terminal 5

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000/year + bonus

Run an airport-based warehouse that supports restaurants in JFK T5. You’ll manage inbound/outbound inventory, drivers, and warehouse staff, plus handle scheduling, purchasing, and safety—ideal if you have warehouse leadership experience and like a fast-paced setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.