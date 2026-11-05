🚔 Queens NY Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Hiring

Queens has a steady flow of security and protection jobs right now, from entry-level store roles to high-end executive protection. If you like keeping people and property safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx / TJX Companies

TJ Maxx / Location: Glendale, NY (80-16 Cooper Ave)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.60 per hour

Front-of-store loss prevention role focused on being a visible deterrent, greeting customers, and watching for theft or safety issues while wearing a body camera. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, stay alert, and want retail security experience with a big, stable company and access to a wide range of benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Fresh Meadows, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 4:00 PM–12:00 AM

Tue–Sat, Pay: $17.00 per hour

Unarmed patrol role at a residential complex, focused on walking/vehicle patrols, writing incident reports, and helping residents and visitors. Comes with paid training, access to extra shifts through their app, and eligibility for medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Alpine Intel (The Robison Group)

Location: Queens, NY (field-based)

Type: Not stated (investigative field work)

Not stated (investigative field work) Pay: Hourly, commensurate with experience; paid travel time + mileage, tolls, per diem reimbursements

Field investigator role doing mobile and stationary video surveillance on insurance and background cases. Best for self-starters with at least 1 year of PI or similar experience, flexible hours (early mornings, long days, weekends), a reliable car, strong computer skills, and comfort testifying in court if needed.

Employer: Executive Support & Logistics

Location: LaGuardia Airport area, NY

Type: Part-time / Flex , potential path to full-time

, potential path to full-time Pay: From $50.00 per hour

High-end executive protection and secure driving role for experienced, armed professionals. Requires a valid Armed Security License, Concealed Carry Weapons Permit (NY), CPR/AED/First Aid, 5+ years of executive protection or residential security, and strong professional driving skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles across Queens and nearby boroughs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.