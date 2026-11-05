🏥 Queens NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Roles

Queens healthcare is buzzing right now—from hospitals in Jamaica to clinics in Flushing and home care across the borough, there’s a wide mix of roles at all levels.

Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast:

Employer: Murray Hill Endodontics

Location: Long Island City, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$30/hour

Full-time chairside role in a specialty endodontic office using modern tech. Monday–Friday with some Saturdays, plus medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, holidays, 401(k), referral bonus, and free CE. Must have 2+ years endodontic assisting experience.

Employer: JD Opticians

Location: Whitestone, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $600/day

In-person role doing full eye health exams and refractions. Nice option if you want steady extra days without a huge commute.

Employer: Eric Chang DDS PLLC

Location: Flushing, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $650–$2,000/day (base or higher % of collections; lab fees paid by owner)

Part-time associate in a Flushing practice doing all phases of dentistry. Friendly, patient-focused vibe; Chinese bilingual is a plus but not required.

Employer: Mount Sinai Health System

Location: Queens (Jamaica), NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $246K–$251K/year (plus potential bonuses/benefits)

Academic nephrology role with faculty appointment at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Mix of inpatient/outpatient care, teaching fellows and residents, and clinical research in a large public health system.

Employer: Mount Sinai Health System

Location: Jamaica, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $246K–$251K/year

Similar academic nephrology opportunity at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens with strong benefits (403(b), loan forgiveness, malpractice, PTO, health/dental/vision). Heavy focus on teaching and caring for a diverse patient population.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health

Location: Flushing, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$130K–$200K base (DOE, plus incentives; up to $75K sign-on mentioned)

Lead a long-established small animal practice (“Best in the Borough”) with advanced equipment and strong support staff. Includes Partner Track ownership option, relocation help, CE allowance, and robust benefits. Not for new grads.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health

Location: Richmond Hill, Queens, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $120K–$175K base (experience/schedule dependent)

Busy 8-doctor companion animal practice with surgery, urgent care, dentistry, ultrasound, acupuncture, and more. Supportive team, no emergency hours, and mentoring available for newer vets.

Employer: Charles B. Wang Community Health Center

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Community-based role working with primary care and weight management teams on diabetes, obesity, and chronic disease. Mix of counseling, group education, QA, data work, and supervising other nutritionists. NY Certified Dietitian + CDR registration and English/Chinese bilingual required.

Employer: Charles B. Wang Community Health Center

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Provide women’s health care, education, and case management in a community setting. 3+ years NP experience and bilingual English/Mandarin required. Strong benefits: employer-paid dental/vision/malpractice, 6 weeks PTO, CME time/allowance, NHSC + PSLF eligible.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals – Queens Hospital Center

Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time

Senior radiology role with either supervisory duties or specialized imaging (CT/MRI/mammo). Requires NYS radiography license plus experience; you’ll oversee staff, QA, equipment, and may perform advanced procedures.

Employer: Woodside Dental Care

Location: Woodside, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27–$28/hour

Front-office dental role handling insurance eligibility, billing, approvals, and treatment plan presentations. Needs 2+ years in a private dental office, Dentrix Ascend/Dexis experience, and bilingual English/Spanish.

Employer: Ozanam Hall Nursing Home of Queens

Location: Bayside, NY

Type: Full-time (3pm–11pm, every other weekend)

Salary: $136,500/year

RN supervisor role in a 400-bed faith-based long-term care and rehab facility. Oversee resident care, audits, QA, and staff supervision. Strong benefits (health, fully paid dental/vision, retirement, loan forgiveness guidance).

Employer: Rego Park Health Care

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Weekends-only

Salary: $22–$23/hour

Perfect if you want a weekend-only schedule. Provide hands-on care in a long-term care setting with a supportive team and chances to grow.

Employer: VNS Health

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39.57–$41.39/hour

Field LPN role visiting patients at home and in facilities across Queens. You’ll support RNs with assessments, treatments, teaching, and documentation. VNS Health is a large nonprofit with strong training and career paths.

Employer: White Glove Community Care

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Part-time / Flexible

Home-based OT for pediatrics and young adults with very flexible scheduling and caseload. Competitive pay, weekly direct deposit, PTO, health/dental, and virtual onboarding. NYS OT license required; new grads welcome.

Employer: VytlOne (St. John’s Episcopal Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)

Location: Far Rockaway, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$28/hour

Bridge hospital and pharmacy by coordinating discharge prescriptions, insurance issues, and bedside delivery. Active PTCB/CPhT required. Includes solid medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) match.

Employer: JAG Physical Therapy

Location: Rockaway Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Outpatient ortho PTA role with a sign-on bonus up to $3,000, quarterly bonuses, CE reimbursement, MedBridge, PTO, and 401(k) match. You’ll manage a full caseload under PT supervision in a busy, growth-focused clinic.

Employer: Rockaway Home Care

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time, Part-time & Per Diem

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Work close to home with flexible schedules and weekly pay. Provide ADL support, light housekeeping, and companionship in patients’ homes. NY HHA or PCA certificate required.

Employer: OP Specialty Bracing

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$115,000/year

Pediatric-focused CPO role designing, fitting, and adjusting orthotic/prosthetic devices for kids. Requires MS in O&P, NCOPE residency, and 2+ years’ experience. Strong benefits and a mission-driven, child-centered practice.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and apply this week while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.