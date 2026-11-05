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🏥 Queens NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Roles
Queens healthcare is buzzing right now—from hospitals in Jamaica to clinics in Flushing and home care across the borough, there’s a wide mix of roles at all levels.
Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast:
Dental Assistant (Endodontics)
Employer: Murray Hill Endodontics
Location: Long Island City, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25–$30/hour
Full-time chairside role in a specialty endodontic office using modern tech. Monday–Friday with some Saturdays, plus medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, holidays, 401(k), referral bonus, and free CE. Must have 2+ years endodontic assisting experience.
Optometrist
Employer: JD Opticians
Location: Whitestone, NY
Type: Part-time
Salary: $600/day
In-person role doing full eye health exams and refractions. Nice option if you want steady extra days without a huge commute.
General Dentist
Employer: Eric Chang DDS PLLC
Location: Flushing, NY
Type: Part-time
Salary: $650–$2,000/day (base or higher % of collections; lab fees paid by owner)
Part-time associate in a Flushing practice doing all phases of dentistry. Friendly, patient-focused vibe; Chinese bilingual is a plus but not required.
Academic Nephrologist – NYC Health + Hospitals / Queens
Employer: Mount Sinai Health System
Location: Queens (Jamaica), NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $246K–$251K/year (plus potential bonuses/benefits)
Academic nephrology role with faculty appointment at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Mix of inpatient/outpatient care, teaching fellows and residents, and clinical research in a large public health system.
Nephrologist
Employer: Mount Sinai Health System
Location: Jamaica, Queens, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $246K–$251K/year
Similar academic nephrology opportunity at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens with strong benefits (403(b), loan forgiveness, malpractice, PTO, health/dental/vision). Heavy focus on teaching and caring for a diverse patient population.
Veterinarian, Medical Director – The Pet Doctor
Employer: Alliance Animal Health
Location: Flushing, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$130K–$200K base (DOE, plus incentives; up to $75K sign-on mentioned)
Lead a long-established small animal practice (“Best in the Borough”) with advanced equipment and strong support staff. Includes Partner Track ownership option, relocation help, CE allowance, and robust benefits. Not for new grads.
Veterinarian – Lefferts Animal Hospital
Employer: Alliance Animal Health
Location: Richmond Hill, Queens, NY
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Salary: $120K–$175K base (experience/schedule dependent)
Busy 8-doctor companion animal practice with surgery, urgent care, dentistry, ultrasound, acupuncture, and more. Supportive team, no emergency hours, and mentoring available for newer vets.
Nutritionist
Employer: Charles B. Wang Community Health Center
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Full-time
Community-based role working with primary care and weight management teams on diabetes, obesity, and chronic disease. Mix of counseling, group education, QA, data work, and supervising other nutritionists. NY Certified Dietitian + CDR registration and English/Chinese bilingual required.
Nurse Practitioner – Ob/Gyn Department
Employer: Charles B. Wang Community Health Center
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Full-time
Provide women’s health care, education, and case management in a community setting. 3+ years NP experience and bilingual English/Mandarin required. Strong benefits: employer-paid dental/vision/malpractice, 6 weeks PTO, CME time/allowance, NHSC + PSLF eligible.
Radiologic Technologist Level III
Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals – Queens Hospital Center
Location: Jamaica, NY
Type: Full-time
Senior radiology role with either supervisory duties or specialized imaging (CT/MRI/mammo). Requires NYS radiography license plus experience; you’ll oversee staff, QA, equipment, and may perform advanced procedures.
Dental Office Insurance/Treatment Coordinator
Employer: Woodside Dental Care
Location: Woodside, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $27–$28/hour
Front-office dental role handling insurance eligibility, billing, approvals, and treatment plan presentations. Needs 2+ years in a private dental office, Dentrix Ascend/Dexis experience, and bilingual English/Spanish.
Registered Nurse Supervisor – RN
Employer: Ozanam Hall Nursing Home of Queens
Location: Bayside, NY
Type: Full-time (3pm–11pm, every other weekend)
Salary: $136,500/year
RN supervisor role in a 400-bed faith-based long-term care and rehab facility. Oversee resident care, audits, QA, and staff supervision. Strong benefits (health, fully paid dental/vision, retirement, loan forgiveness guidance).
CNA – Weekends Only
Employer: Rego Park Health Care
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Weekends-only
Salary: $22–$23/hour
Perfect if you want a weekend-only schedule. Provide hands-on care in a long-term care setting with a supportive team and chances to grow.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home & Community Care
Employer: VNS Health
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $39.57–$41.39/hour
Field LPN role visiting patients at home and in facilities across Queens. You’ll support RNs with assessments, treatments, teaching, and documentation. VNS Health is a large nonprofit with strong training and career paths.
Occupational Therapist (Home Care – Queens)
Employer: White Glove Community Care
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Part-time / Flexible
Home-based OT for pediatrics and young adults with very flexible scheduling and caseload. Competitive pay, weekly direct deposit, PTO, health/dental, and virtual onboarding. NYS OT license required; new grads welcome.
Meds-To-Beds / Patient Care Coordinator
Employer: VytlOne (St. John’s Episcopal Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)
Location: Far Rockaway, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24–$28/hour
Bridge hospital and pharmacy by coordinating discharge prescriptions, insurance issues, and bedside delivery. Active PTCB/CPhT required. Includes solid medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) match.
Physical Therapist Assistant
Employer: JAG Physical Therapy
Location: Rockaway Park, NY
Type: Full-time
Outpatient ortho PTA role with a sign-on bonus up to $3,000, quarterly bonuses, CE reimbursement, MedBridge, PTO, and 401(k) match. You’ll manage a full caseload under PT supervision in a busy, growth-focused clinic.
Home Health Aide (HHA) / Personal Care Aide (PCA)
Employer: Rockaway Home Care
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Full-time, Part-time & Per Diem
Salary: $18–$22/hour
Work close to home with flexible schedules and weekly pay. Provide ADL support, light housekeeping, and companionship in patients’ homes. NY HHA or PCA certificate required.
Certified Prosthetist Orthotist
Employer: OP Specialty Bracing
Location: Queens, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$115,000/year
Pediatric-focused CPO role designing, fitting, and adjusting orthotic/prosthetic devices for kids. Requires MS in O&P, NCOPE residency, and 2+ years’ experience. Strong benefits and a mission-driven, child-centered practice.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and apply this week while the openings are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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