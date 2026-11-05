👔 Queens, NY Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

Queens is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in construction, HVAC, and fitness club management. If you’ve got management experience and like being in charge of people, budgets, and results, these are worth a look.

Employer: FlatironDragados

FlatironDragados Location: Whitestone, NY

Salary: USD $165,000–$190,000/year (based on experience and location)

(based on experience and location) Type: Full-time

Lead a single, large federal construction project from start to finish—managing budget, schedule, safety, and stakeholder relationships. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in construction PM, federal agency experience (DOD, NAVFAC, GSA, USACE), and want to own a complex, high-impact project with strong benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Allegiance Group (for an established mechanical contractor)

Allegiance Group (for an established mechanical contractor) Location: Queens, NY

Salary: $150,000–$180,000/year + benefits

Type: Full-time

Run multiple commercial and high-rise residential HVAC/mechanical projects across NYC, from pre-construction through closeout. Great fit if you have 5+ years in HVAC or mechanical construction, can juggle budgets, schedules, RFIs, change orders, and like working closely with owners, GCs, engineers, and field teams.

Employer: Club Studio Fitness

Location: Bayside, NY

Salary: From $25.00/hour + commission and bonus opportunities

Type: Full-time, in-person

Help run a high-end fitness club with multiple boutique-style studios under one roof. You’ll hire and lead staff, manage front desk and operations, support sales, and drive community outreach, with perks like free membership, health/dental/vision benefits, PTO, and growth potential in the fitness industry.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.