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Queens
🛒 Queens NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Queens is buzzing with front-line roles right now—from fashion and pets to banks and airports. Lots of options whether you want part-time, overnight, or a step up into management.
Store Manager – Cotton On Queens Center
- Employer: Cotton On Group
- Location: Elmhurst, NY (Queens Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.40–$39.40/hour
Lead a fast-fashion store, coach a team, and drive sales and KPIs. Comes with 50% staff discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and lots of growth potential.
Store Manager – Cotton On Kids Queens Center
- Employer: Cotton On Group
- Location: Elmhurst, NY (Queens Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$29.00/hour
Run the kids’ store, manage a team, and keep the visuals and service on point. Same strong benefits as Cotton On, plus a fun, family-focused product line.
Remote Customer Care Specialist – CLEAR
- Employer: CLEAR
- Location: Queens, NY (remote, must live in city listed)
- Type: Full-time
Support CLEAR members by phone, email, and chat, helping with memberships and problem-solving. Non‑traditional schedule with evenings/weekends/holidays, plus free CLEAR membership, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.
Sales Associate & Receptionist – Optometry Office
- Employer: Oakland Gardens Eye Care
- Location: Oakland Gardens (Bayside), NY
- Type: Full-time & Part-time options
- Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour
Work in a modern eye care office handling sales and front desk. Immediate hire, Saturday availability required, great if you’re friendly and like patient-facing work.
Operations Specialist – UNOde50
- Employer: UNOde50
- Location: Long Island City, NY
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, Mon/Wed/Thu 9–6)
Support multiple stores with shipments, repairs, vendors, and budgets. Good fit if you have retail operations experience and are fluent in English & Spanish.
Groomer / Pet Stylist – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: College Point, NY
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour
Provide full-service grooming for dogs and other pets with all tools and supplies provided. Includes benefits, 401(k), PTO, and discounts, plus clear growth paths in grooming.
Retail Parts Pro – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Jamaica, NY (Store 7292)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.75–$23.09/hour
Help DIY customers with advanced auto parts questions, diagnostics, and installs like batteries and wipers. Great if you know cars and want a higher-responsibility retail role.
Livestream Jewelry Presenter (Hands Only)
- Employer: Streamcore Inc
- Location: College Point / Flushing, NY
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Show jewelry on camera for live sales—no speaking and no face on camera. Overnight schedule (4 PM–4 AM, 6 days/week), ideal if you want steady, behind-the-scenes work.
Seasonal Tesla Advisor, Delivery
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Flushing, NY
- Type: Seasonal, full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
Help prep vehicles, walk new owners through their cars, and sometimes deliver to homes. Comes with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits even as a seasonal hire.
Retail Sales Associate – Marshalls
- Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)
- Location: Jamaica, NY (168-23 Jamaica Ave)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour
Work the sales floor, cashier, and help keep the store organized. Includes store discount and access to a wide benefits package depending on hours.
Customer Care Specialist – Ridgewood Savings Bank
- Employer: Ridgewood Savings Bank
- Location: Ridgewood, NY
- Type: Likely full-time (call center-style role)
- Pay: Estimated $46,251–$55,000/year
Handle customer calls, email, and chat about accounts and digital banking tools like mobile, Zelle, and bill pay. Good for tech-comfortable folks with strong communication skills.
Passenger Service Agent – JFK Airport
- Employer: JET WAY AVIATION SERVICES
- Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Airport)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.25–$21.50/hour
Assist airline passengers with check-in, boarding, baggage, and special needs. Paid training, no experience needed, plus health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and more; bilingual Spanish preferred.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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