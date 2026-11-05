🛒 Queens NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Queens is buzzing with front-line roles right now—from fashion and pets to banks and airports. Lots of options whether you want part-time, overnight, or a step up into management.

Employer: Cotton On Group

Cotton On Group Location: Elmhurst, NY (Queens Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.40–$39.40/hour

Lead a fast-fashion store, coach a team, and drive sales and KPIs. Comes with 50% staff discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and lots of growth potential.

Employer: Cotton On Group

Cotton On Group Location: Elmhurst, NY (Queens Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$29.00/hour

Run the kids’ store, manage a team, and keep the visuals and service on point. Same strong benefits as Cotton On, plus a fun, family-focused product line.

Employer: CLEAR

Location: Queens, NY (remote, must live in city listed)

Type: Full-time

Support CLEAR members by phone, email, and chat, helping with memberships and problem-solving. Non‑traditional schedule with evenings/weekends/holidays, plus free CLEAR membership, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.

Employer: Oakland Gardens Eye Care

Location: Oakland Gardens (Bayside), NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Full-time & Part-time options Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour

Work in a modern eye care office handling sales and front desk. Immediate hire, Saturday availability required, great if you’re friendly and like patient-facing work.

Employer: UNOde50

Location: Long Island City, NY

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, Mon/Wed/Thu 9–6)

Support multiple stores with shipments, repairs, vendors, and budgets. Good fit if you have retail operations experience and are fluent in English & Spanish.

Employer: Petco

Location: College Point, NY

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour

Provide full-service grooming for dogs and other pets with all tools and supplies provided. Includes benefits, 401(k), PTO, and discounts, plus clear growth paths in grooming.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Jamaica, NY (Store 7292)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$23.09/hour

Help DIY customers with advanced auto parts questions, diagnostics, and installs like batteries and wipers. Great if you know cars and want a higher-responsibility retail role.

Employer: Streamcore Inc

Location: College Point / Flushing, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Show jewelry on camera for live sales—no speaking and no face on camera. Overnight schedule (4 PM–4 AM, 6 days/week), ideal if you want steady, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Flushing, NY

Type: Seasonal, full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Help prep vehicles, walk new owners through their cars, and sometimes deliver to homes. Comes with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits even as a seasonal hire.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: Jamaica, NY (168-23 Jamaica Ave)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour

Work the sales floor, cashier, and help keep the store organized. Includes store discount and access to a wide benefits package depending on hours.

Employer: Ridgewood Savings Bank

Location: Ridgewood, NY

Type: Likely full-time (call center-style role)

Likely full-time (call center-style role) Pay: Estimated $46,251–$55,000/year

Handle customer calls, email, and chat about accounts and digital banking tools like mobile, Zelle, and bill pay. Good for tech-comfortable folks with strong communication skills.

Employer: JET WAY AVIATION SERVICES

Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.25–$21.50/hour

Assist airline passengers with check-in, boarding, baggage, and special needs. Paid training, no experience needed, plus health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and more; bilingual Spanish preferred.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.