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🔧 Queens Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Queens is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, gyms, and systems running. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.
Maintenance Assistant - 30934
- Employer: New York State Department of Health
- Location: Jamaica, NY
- Type: Full-time, permanent non-competitive
- Salary: $48,710–$58,923/year (includes downstate adjustment)
Hands-on role doing a bit of everything: basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, masonry, painting, and equipment repair in a state health facility. Good fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance/mechanical experience or a related 2-year technical program and want strong state benefits, pension, and paid time off.
Gym Housekeeper at Vibe BQE (Mon–Sat Set Schedule)
- Employer: BQE Health Club
- Location: Woodside, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thurs 1pm–9pm, Fri 9am–1pm, Sat 6:30am–11am
Day/afternoon role keeping a busy gym clean and welcoming: sweeping, mopping, cleaning locker rooms and restrooms, taking out trash, light maintenance, and helping members. Great if you have 2 years janitorial experience, like staying active on the job, and want free gym membership and discounts.
Overnight Gym Housekeeper (11pm–7am, 6 Days/Week)
- Employer: BQE Health Club
- Location: Woodside, NY
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $19.00/hour
- Schedule: Overnight 11pm–7am, 6 days/week (per listing details)
Overnight porter role handling full janitorial duties in a gym when it’s quiet: floors, locker rooms, restrooms, and general cleaning. Best for night owls with 2+ years of overnight experience, who want higher hourly pay, a free gym membership, and steady hours.
Commercial HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA
- Location: Queens / Long Island service area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year (based on experience)
- Extras: $2,000 signing bonus, monthly productivity bonus, overtime potential
Field role servicing and repairing commercial HVAC/R systems across Long Island: commissioning new equipment, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and working directly with facility managers. Ideal if you have 2+ years commercial HVAC experience, a valid driver’s license, can work on roofs and in all weather, and want benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays/PTO, and a company vehicle with tools and tech.
If something here fits your skills, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the duties and experience listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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