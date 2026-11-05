🔧 Queens Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Queens is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, gyms, and systems running. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.

Employer: New York State Department of Health

New York State Department of Health Location: Jamaica, NY

Type: Full-time, permanent non-competitive

Salary: $48,710–$58,923/year (includes downstate adjustment)

Hands-on role doing a bit of everything: basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, masonry, painting, and equipment repair in a state health facility. Good fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance/mechanical experience or a related 2-year technical program and want strong state benefits, pension, and paid time off.

Employer: BQE Health Club

Location: Woodside, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thurs 1pm–9pm, Fri 9am–1pm, Sat 6:30am–11am

Day/afternoon role keeping a busy gym clean and welcoming: sweeping, mopping, cleaning locker rooms and restrooms, taking out trash, light maintenance, and helping members. Great if you have 2 years janitorial experience, like staying active on the job, and want free gym membership and discounts.

Employer: BQE Health Club

Location: Woodside, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Schedule: Overnight 11pm–7am, 6 days/week (per listing details)

Overnight porter role handling full janitorial duties in a gym when it’s quiet: floors, locker rooms, restrooms, and general cleaning. Best for night owls with 2+ years of overnight experience, who want higher hourly pay, a free gym membership, and steady hours.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: Queens / Long Island service area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Extras: $2,000 signing bonus, monthly productivity bonus, overtime potential

Field role servicing and repairing commercial HVAC/R systems across Long Island: commissioning new equipment, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and working directly with facility managers. Ideal if you have 2+ years commercial HVAC experience, a valid driver’s license, can work on roofs and in all weather, and want benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays/PTO, and a company vehicle with tools and tech.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the duties and experience listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.