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Queens
🧑💼 Multiple HR Openings in Queens, NY with Benefits & Growth
3 days ago
Queens HR hiring is steady right now, especially in community services and healthcare. If you like people, process, and keeping teams running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Recruiter
- Employer: Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities
- Location: Corona, Queens, NY (one remote day per week)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 10 AM–6 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead full-cycle recruiting for a community-focused nonprofit, from writing job posts to building interview guides and tracking hiring metrics. Strong benefits package, including 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, 401(k) with 3% match, medical/dental/vision, gym and boxing ring access, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).
Human Resource Coordinator/Assistant
- Employer: Bilingual Coordinated Care Services
- Location: Cambria Heights, Queens, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35,000–$45,000 per year
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on HR role covering recruitment, onboarding/offboarding, benefits, payroll coordination, and training in an Early Intervention and case management setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years HR experience, like detailed paperwork, and want 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and a referral program.
Recruiting Manager (Chinese Speaking)
- Employer: TEAM NY
- Location: Flushing, Queens, NY (hybrid: in office 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a small recruiting team for a large Chinese-American home care network, owning full-cycle recruiting and managing two Recruiting Coordinators. Great if you have 2+ years recruiting experience, a Bachelor’s degree, and are fluent in Mandarin (Cantonese a plus), with benefits including 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Queens employers are hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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