🧑‍💼 Multiple HR Openings in Queens, NY with Benefits & Growth

Queens HR hiring is steady right now, especially in community services and healthcare. If you like people, process, and keeping teams running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities

Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities Location: Corona, Queens, NY (one remote day per week)

(one remote day per week) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 10 AM–6 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 10 AM–6 PM) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead full-cycle recruiting for a community-focused nonprofit, from writing job posts to building interview guides and tracking hiring metrics. Strong benefits package, including 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, 401(k) with 3% match, medical/dental/vision, gym and boxing ring access, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

Employer: Bilingual Coordinated Care Services

Bilingual Coordinated Care Services Location: Cambria Heights, Queens, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000–$45,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on HR role covering recruitment, onboarding/offboarding, benefits, payroll coordination, and training in an Early Intervention and case management setting. Good fit if you have 2+ years HR experience, like detailed paperwork, and want 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and a referral program.

Employer: TEAM NY

TEAM NY Location: Flushing, Queens, NY (hybrid: in office 3 days/week)

(hybrid: in office 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead a small recruiting team for a large Chinese-American home care network, owning full-cycle recruiting and managing two Recruiting Coordinators. Great if you have 2+ years recruiting experience, a Bachelor’s degree, and are fluent in Mandarin (Cantonese a plus), with benefits including 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Queens employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.