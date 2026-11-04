🚌 Queens NY Transportation Jobs – Multiple Airport Roles Hiring

Queens airports are busy and hiring, especially around JFK. If you like working around planes, buses, and big trucks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: dnata

dnata Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Supervise aircraft cabin cleaning teams, train staff, schedule shifts, and make sure all cleaning and safety rules (TSA/FAA) are followed. This is a hands-on role where you’ll also help clean planes and keep supplies stocked.

Supervise aircraft cabin cleaning teams, train staff, schedule shifts, and make sure all cleaning and safety rules (TSA/FAA) are followed. This is a hands-on role where you’ll also help clean planes and keep supplies stocked. Good fit if: You like leading a team, don’t mind physical work (lifting up to 70 lbs, stairs, all-weather), and want to be part of day-to-day airport operations.

Employer: Not listed (onsite at airports)

Not listed (onsite at airports) Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, NY & Newark Airport, NJ

& Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $31.17 – $33.00 per hour , 40–50 hours/week

, Benefits (per listing): 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid vacation

What you’ll do: Diagnose and repair diesel engines, electrical systems, brakes, suspension, hydraulics, PTO systems, and more on tractor‑trailers and related equipment. You’ll also handle PM inspections, road tests (if qualified), and keep detailed work orders.

Diagnose and repair diesel engines, electrical systems, brakes, suspension, hydraulics, PTO systems, and more on tractor‑trailers and related equipment. You’ll also handle PM inspections, road tests (if qualified), and keep detailed work orders. Good fit if: You have 2+ years diesel tech experience, like steady overtime potential, and want solid pay with benefits in a busy airport setting.

Employer: ERMC

Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Airport)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Base Pay Rate: $28.00 per hour

Shifts: A.M., P.M., Overnight (must be flexible for nights, weekends, holidays)

(must be flexible for nights, weekends, holidays) What you’ll do: Drive shuttle buses around JFK, moving airline crew, employees, and passengers between airport locations. You’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, keep the bus clean, follow DOT rules, and log passengers.

Drive shuttle buses around JFK, moving airline crew, employees, and passengers between airport locations. You’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, keep the bus clean, follow DOT rules, and log passengers. Requirements: Valid NYS CDL Class A or B with Passenger endorsement, active DOT medical card, and ability to get/hold a Port Authority SIDA ID. Resume upload required; interviews by appointment only.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—airport jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.