💰 Queens NY Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Queens has some solid finance roles right now, from museum grant work to hands-on tax consulting. If you like numbers and helping people with money decisions, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York Hall of Science

New York Hall of Science Location: Corona, Queens, NY (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Salary: $72,000 – $78,000 per year

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

You’ll manage public and private grants from start to finish—budgeting, tracking spending, reporting, and keeping everything compliant with GAAP and grant rules. Great fit if you have 5+ years nonprofit accounting, like detailed work, and want strong benefits plus a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Intuit (via SonicJobs)

Location: Queens, NY – on-site at TurboTax retail/flagship

Pay Range (NY): $32.50 – $36.00 per hour

Type: Listed as Internship (non-exempt, year-round retail expert role)

Work in a TurboTax retail location, preparing individual tax returns, giving tax advice, and building a local client base. Best for licensed pros (EA, CPA, or attorney, PTIN, 3+ years filing 30+ returns/season) who want steady work, bonus/equity eligibility, and like being the “tax person” in the neighborhood.

Employer: Intuit (via SonicJobs)

Location: Queens, NY – on-site at TurboTax retail/flagship

Pay Range (NY): $32.50 – $36.00 per hour

Type: Listed as Internship (non-exempt, year-round retail expert role)

Very similar to the Credentialed Tax Expert role: you’ll handle simple to complex tax situations, meet clients in person, and help grow TurboTax’s presence in Queens. Good if you’re entrepreneurial, comfortable with tech and social media, and want to turn walk-ins into long-term clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often hire people who meet most, not all, of the requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.