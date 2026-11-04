🛒 Queens NY retail jobs with multiple roles up to $40/hr

Queens retail is busy right now, with openings from local shops to big national brands. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Carters Inc. Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.50 – $36.25 per hour, based on experience and location

Lead a children’s clothing store team and be the face of the brand for growing families. Comes with health and mental health benefits, 30% employee discount, paid time off, parental leave, and tuition-free programs for GED or bachelor’s.

Employer: E Z PHARMACY

Location: Astoria, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Front-of-store role helping pharmacy customers in both Spanish and English. You’ll run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help shoppers find what they need in a small, local setting.

Employer: Select Construction Enterprises LLC

Location: Queens, NY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, EAP, flexible schedule, parental leave, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement

Office-based customer service role handling calls, visitors, and admin work. Great fit if you’re organized, good with Microsoft Office, and want higher hourly pay plus solid benefits.

Employer: Menzies Aviation

Location: Jamaica, NY (airport)

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, but supervisory airport role)

Likely (not stated, but supervisory airport role) Pay: Not listed

Supervise a fast-paced passenger service team at the airport—check-in, boarding, baggage, and customer help at gates. Good for someone with at least 1 year of customer service + 1 year of lead/supervisor experience who likes an active, on-your-feet job.

Employer: Wine and Liquor

Location: Rockaway Park, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Small liquor store role doing sales, restocking, and checkout. Simple, steady work if you’re reliable, have a strong work ethic, and want local part-time hours.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.