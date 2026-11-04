📣 Queens NY Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Queens is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on e‑commerce to territory management and museum membership growth.

Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move in Queens, NY.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Ozone Park, Queens, NY (in person)

Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $16.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Manage online product listings, run SEO/SEM and social ads, and track performance with tools like WordPress, Google Analytics, and Adobe Creative Suite. Great fit if you like e‑commerce, digital marketing, and having a mix of creative and analytical work.

Employer: New York Hall of Science (NYSCI)

Location: Corona, Queens, NY (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, FSA, pension & 401(k), life insurance, paid vacation & sick leave, 13 paid holidays , flexible schedules, free onsite parking, EAP

Health, dental, vision, FSA, pension & 401(k), life insurance, paid vacation & sick leave, , flexible schedules, free onsite parking, EAP Application deadline: Rolling until filled

Lead and grow a 3,000+ household membership program that brings in about $700K/year for a major science museum. You’ll run campaigns, events, and member communications, and work across teams to boost revenue and member experience.

Employer: Canopy USA / HSCP Service Company LLC

Location: Field-based – Long Island/Brooklyn/Queens/Staten Island, NY

Type: Full-time, Exempt (outside sales)

Salary: $85,000 – $90,000 per year , plus quarterly incentive bonus (target 30% of base)

, plus Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k), disability, life insurance, FSA/HSA, pet insurance, monthly phone stipend

Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k), disability, life insurance, FSA/HSA, pet insurance, monthly phone stipend Schedule: Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week, with some nights and weekends

Own a multi-borough territory for a fast-growing cannabis brand portfolio, focusing on sales growth, key account relationships, and in-store promotions. Ideal if you’re a self-driven sales pro who likes being in the field and building long-term client partnerships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open and close fast in Queens.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.