👔 Queens NY Management Roles with Multiple Openings $88K–$125K

Queens is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in project and operations management. If you’ve got organizing skills and like keeping big plans on track, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York Hall of Science

New York Hall of Science Location: Corona, Queens, NY (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Salary: $88,000 – $95,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Exempt

This role keeps the fundraising engine running for Queens’ own science museum, helping manage $6–$7M in grants and institutional funding each year. Great fit if you have 5+ years in nonprofit development, know your way around government grants and Raiser’s Edge, and like building smooth systems and dashboards for a mission-driven team.

Employer: Amtex Systems Inc

Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, long-term (indefinite duration)

You’ll build and maintain design and construction schedules using Primavera P6, support capital projects, and keep project data accurate across multiple systems. Good match if you have 3+ years in construction/design scheduling, a bachelor’s in business or construction management, and strong Excel and P6 skills.

Employer: Cross-Fire & Security Co. (Altus Fire & Life Safety)

Location: Long Island City, Queens, NY

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead fire alarm and life safety projects across NYC from start to finish, coordinating with FDNY, NYC DOB, field techs, and clients. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in fire alarm/life safety, know FDNY and NYC Building Code, and like managing multiple projects while keeping safety and compliance tight.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Salary: Not listed (range depends on experience and internal factors)

Not listed (range depends on experience and internal factors) Type: Part-time

Entry-level role helping plan, track, and report on healthcare projects—great way to break into project management. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 0–1 years of experience who wants to learn how to build timelines, support reporting, and improve workflows in a big health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.