🚚 Queens Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings & $20+/hr

Queens is busy right now with warehouse and logistics work, especially around JFK and Long Island City. If you like fast-paced, hands-on roles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Swissport

Swissport Location: Jamaica, NY (JFK Building 9)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.25/hour

Move air cargo in and out of JFK: load/unload trucks, palletize freight, and handle paperwork while keeping things safe and on time. Full-time role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays; must be okay with flexible hours and working in all weather.

Employer: Claddagh Electronics Ltd

Location: Long Island City, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00/hour

Help keep warehouse stock accurate and easy to find by receiving materials, tracking inventory, and updating spreadsheets and inventory software. Good fit if you like organized work, light data tasks, and want solid benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Queens logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.