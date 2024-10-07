CAC offers scholarship for non-credit students

Non-credit learners taking community and continuing education courses at Central Arizona College can now apply for a scholarship.

The Dr. Jani Attebery Lifelong Leaming Memorial Scholarship was established to support students who want to continue learning but are not pursuing a degree.

“Since classes are non-credit, students are not eligible for FAFSA money. This provides a new opportunity for CAC to help bridge the gap to education by helping to alleviate some of the financial barriers for our non-credit learners that don’t have access to the same type of financial assistance as a for-credit learner,” Megan Purvis, director of community and continuing education, stated in a press release.

Attebery, who died in 2022, was the former CAC dean of workforce.

Community and continuing education students may complete the scholarship application at https://centralaz.edu/community/foundation/scholarships/ .

For additional information, contact Craig Kurtz, executive director institutional development, at 520-494-5215 or at craig.kurtz@centralaz.edu .

CAC has campuses in San Tan Valley, Apache Junction, Coolidge, Maricopa and Winkleman.