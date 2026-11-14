Queen Creek has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors and staying active. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil)

Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil) Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-one benefits and a company vehicle while you help local businesses stay pest-free. This role is active, customer-facing, and comes with training, safety gear, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: CanBeFresh

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $150–$200 per day (about $19–$25/hour)

Drive a company vehicle to 5–7 stops a day, cleaning and caring for artificial turf. Training, uniform, and a positive, team-focused environment are included, plus fun incentives and room to move up.

Employer: Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil)

Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil) Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role protecting homes and buildings from termite damage, with benefits starting day 1. You’ll inspect, treat, and talk with customers, using company-provided vehicle, tools, and safety gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.