Queen Creek has a nice mix of short-term and long-term education jobs right now, from hands-on work with kids to school leadership and online teaching.

Employer: Beginners Edge Sports Training

Beginners Edge Sports Training Location: Library Rec Annex, Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Part-time, seasonal (2 weeks only)

Pay: $16/hour

Schedule: All-day (8:30am–4:15pm), AM (8:45am–12:30pm), or PM (12:30pm–4:15pm) shifts

All-day (8:30am–4:15pm), AM (8:45am–12:30pm), or PM (12:30pm–4:15pm) shifts Camp Dates: Dec 21–23 & Dec 28–30

This multi-sport winter camp works with kids ages 5–13 on soccer, baseball, basketball, track, football, volleyball, and more. Great fit if you love sports, have big energy, and want a short-term gig while school is on break.

Employer: Queen Creek Unified School District

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time, 12-month (261 days), exempt

Salary: Per QCUSD salary schedule

Per Reports to: Superintendent

Lead an entire elementary school as the instructional and administrative head, overseeing staff, curriculum, student programs, budget, and community relations. Requires a master’s degree, Arizona administrative certification, teaching experience, and the ability to guide school-wide improvement.

Employer: Alpha School / Unbound Academy

Location: Remote-first, based in Arizona (Queen Creek listing)

Type: Full-time, W2 employee

Salary: $60,000/year USD, paid weekly, with benefits

Design and deliver virtual small-group and 1:1 reading interventions for grades 3–8, focusing on fluency and comprehension, especially for students with dyslexia or reading difficulties. Ideal if you have a reading intervention certification, dyslexia/structured literacy training, and enjoy data-driven, online teaching.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.