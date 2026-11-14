Queen Creek’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and home care needs popping up all over town. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours and meaningful patient care.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time & part-time

Full-time & part-time Pay: $17–$20/hr

In-home caregiving with one main client, short commutes, and a steady routine. You’ll help with rides, bathing, meals, light housekeeping, and memory care, with paid training, PTO, performance-based raises, and extra rewards for short-notice shifts and referrals.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks)

Full-time, Pay: $2,271 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipends per package)

Outpatient PT contract with 40 hours/week, day shifts, 8–10 hour days. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k), weekly pay, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: LaserAway

Location: Queen Creek, AZ (brand new clinic opening January 15 )

(brand new clinic opening ) Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts)

Full-time (32–40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts) Pay: $40/hr base + $5/hr weekend differential

Clinic RN role in aesthetic dermatology — no overnights, high-volume but team-based setting. You’ll get hands-on aesthetics training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, free Figs scrubs, and staff discounts on treatments.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open to other roles once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.