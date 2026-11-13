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🍽️ Queen Creek AZ Food Jobs: Multiple Kitchen Roles Hiring
Queen Creek’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few solid back-of-house roles are open right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet.
Kitchen Helper – Canyon State Academy
- Employer: Rite of Passage
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a large campus kitchen clean, safe, and running smoothly at Canyon State Academy. You’ll maintain the kitchen, dining room, storage, and outdoor areas so everything meets health and safety rules.
Why it’s appealing:
- Big, unique campus with housing, café, thrift store, barbershop, church, and sports facilities
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance (after 90 days), 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO that starts accruing right away, wellness programs
- Flexible schedule blocks: Sun–Tue or Thu–Sat plus every other Wed
- High school diploma is preferred but not required
Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.
Dishwasher / Busser
- Employer: Pita Jungle Queen Creek
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Join an award-winning Mediterranean restaurant and split your time between the dish area and the dining room. You’ll wash pots and pans, help with deliveries and cleaning, and reset tables and service stations.
Why it’s appealing:
- Competitive hourly pay with room to pick up skills in both kitchen and front-of-house
- Flexible hours, hands-on training, and dining discounts
- Team-focused role in a fast-paced, busy spot
If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—apply while the listings are still fresh, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Queen Creek.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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