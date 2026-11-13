Queen Creek’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few solid back-of-house roles are open right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet.

Employer: Rite of Passage

Rite of Passage Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a large campus kitchen clean, safe, and running smoothly at Canyon State Academy. You’ll maintain the kitchen, dining room, storage, and outdoor areas so everything meets health and safety rules.

Why it’s appealing:

Big, unique campus with housing, café, thrift store, barbershop, church, and sports facilities

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance (after 90 days), 401(k) with up to 6% match , PTO that starts accruing right away, wellness programs

Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance (after 90 days), , PTO that starts accruing right away, wellness programs Flexible schedule blocks: Sun–Tue or Thu–Sat plus every other Wed

High school diploma is preferred but not required

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Pita Jungle Queen Creek

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Join an award-winning Mediterranean restaurant and split your time between the dish area and the dining room. You’ll wash pots and pans, help with deliveries and cleaning, and reset tables and service stations.

Why it’s appealing:

Competitive hourly pay with room to pick up skills in both kitchen and front-of-house

with room to pick up skills in both kitchen and front-of-house Flexible hours , hands-on training, and dining discounts

, hands-on training, and dining discounts Team-focused role in a fast-paced, busy spot

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—apply while the listings are still fresh, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Queen Creek.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.