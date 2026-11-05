🚌 Queen Creek AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings

Queen Creek has some solid driving gigs right now, from local box truck routes to steady long-haul runs with weekly home time.

Below are a few of the best transportation roles hiring in and around Queen Creek, AZ this week.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Based in Queen Creek, AZ (must live within 50 miles of Phoenix, AZ )

Based in (must live within 50 miles of ) Type: Full-time, company driver

Pay: $1,290–$1,580 weekly average , plus weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days

, plus Sign-on bonus: Up to $7,000 (experienced) / $5,000 (inexperienced)

Haul furniture in dry van trailers from Arizona to Kansas and back, with 100% no-touch freight and 90% drop-and-hook. You’ll get weekly home time, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, and access to medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match. Open to all CDL-A holders, and Schneider also offers company-paid CDL training programs if you still need your license.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $200 per day

Drive a 26 ft box truck on assigned routes, using a mobile device to track deliveries and updates. You’ll load and unload orders, use pallet jacks or other equipment, and handle some heavy lifting, but you do not need a CDL—just a valid license, safe driving record, and some delivery or warehouse experience is helpful.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.