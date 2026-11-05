🚧 Queen Creek AZ Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Queen Creek’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid hands-on roles hiring now in Queen Creek, AZ.

Employer: Greenstar Eco

Greenstar Eco Location: Queen Creek / East Valley, AZ

Queen Creek / East Valley, Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $28.00 – $34.00 per hour (about 40–45 hrs/week)

Install pavers, patios, walkways, driveways, retaining walls, and outdoor kitchens/fireplaces. Great fit if you’re an experienced mason who likes custom outdoor projects and wants steady, year‑round work with room to grow.

Employer: JYEC

JYEC Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time , in person (short-term project: 11/10 – 11/27 )

, in person (short-term project: ) Pay: From $23.00 per hour, 1.5x overtime after 40 hrs/week

Support licensed electricians on industrial/commercial projects: prep conduit, pull cable, handle materials, and use hand/power tools while following NEC and NFPA protocols. Good for folks with 3–5+ years electrical experience who want hands-on work and overtime potential.

Employer: Brigston Electric

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour (about 40–50 hrs/week)

(about 40–50 hrs/week) Benefits: 401(k) with 3% match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, fuel card, safety gear

Install, maintain, and repair commercial and industrial electrical systems using schematics and blueprints. Ideal if you have several years of electrical experience and want higher pay, steady hours, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local trades employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.