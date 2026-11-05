🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like working with people and staying active on your feet.

Here are a few standout customer service and retail roles hiring locally:

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Run the day-to-day at a tanning and wellness salon, including hiring, coaching staff, and hitting sales goals. Comes with a 5-week paid manager training program plus base pay + commission + bonus opportunities if you like earning more by growing the business.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find the right Clinique skincare, makeup, and fragrance while keeping the beauty area stocked and spotless. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy doing makeup applications and skincare analysis, and want steady brand training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A more advanced artistry role focused on MAC cosmetics, with professional-level makeup demos, lessons, and events. You’ll build a personal client list, stay on top of trends, and represent both MAC and Ulta in-store.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonuses: $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus (per listing)

Hands-on customer role helping people with truck and trailer rentals, returns, and equipment checks. Includes paid working interviews, on-the-job training, and access to a long list of potential benefits if eligible (health, 401(k), stock plan, discounts, and more).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.