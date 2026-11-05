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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like working with people and staying active on your feet.
Here are a few standout customer service and retail roles hiring locally:
Assistant Manager (Urgently Hiring!)
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement
Run the day-to-day at a tanning and wellness salon, including hiring, coaching staff, and hitting sales goals. Comes with a 5-week paid manager training program plus base pay + commission + bonus opportunities if you like earning more by growing the business.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests find the right Clinique skincare, makeup, and fragrance while keeping the beauty area stocked and spotless. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy doing makeup applications and skincare analysis, and want steady brand training and growth opportunities.
Specialty Artist – MAC
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
A more advanced artistry role focused on MAC cosmetics, with professional-level makeup demos, lessons, and events. You’ll build a personal client list, stay on top of trends, and represent both MAC and Ulta in-store.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonuses: $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus (per listing)
Hands-on customer role helping people with truck and trailer rentals, returns, and equipment checks. Includes paid working interviews, on-the-job training, and access to a long list of potential benefits if eligible (health, 401(k), stock plan, discounts, and more).
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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