🏥 Queen Creek AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $2.3K/Week

Queen Creek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both steady local work and high‑pay travel contracts. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: Up to ~$2,348/week (listed gross weekly pay $2,152.80)

This is a travel Physical Therapist (Allied Health) role with guaranteed hours, 8‑hour day shifts, and strong weekly pay. Comes with weekly pay, 401k, medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, referral bonus, wellness programs, student loan reimbursement, and free well‑being tele‑visits.

Employer: The $25 Chiropractor

Location: Downtown Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Part-time, Contract (Independent Contractor)

Pay: $25–$38/hour

Work inside a busy chiropractic clinic at a high‑traffic intersection, with clients sent directly to you. You choose your hours (they especially want Fridays and Saturdays), enjoy a flexible schedule, employee discount, and paid time off while focusing on deep tissue, trigger point, and pain‑relief massage.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Travel, Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: Approx. $2,147/week

Outpatient PT travel contract with 8‑hour day shifts (around 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) and a 13‑week duration. Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify for travel stipends and related benefits.

Employer: Fry's Food and Drug

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the pharmacy in a busy retail setting—fill prescriptions, counsel patients, give vaccines, and manage techs and inventory. Good fit if you have a Pharmacy degree and current AZ pharmacist license, and want a stable role with customer interaction and leadership duties.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.