    Photo: Morganton tire store catches fire

    By Abby Mittower,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QO3ge_0wNqszTZ00

    MORGANTON ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A Morganton tire store went up in flames Wednesday evening, according to the Morganton Public Safety Department.

    Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, fire crews were called to a fire outside and behind the Alray Tire Center. The blaze quickly spread to the store’s attic, consuming the whole roof.

    Crews spent several hours battling the blaze Officials say dry conditions helped the fire spread into a wooded area near the store, but all surrounding buildings were saved.

    No employees were at the tire store when the fire started, and no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County EMS, City of Morganton Electric Department, Piedmont Natural Gas and the City of Morganton Building Inspector all responded.

