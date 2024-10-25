Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Queen City News

    1 killed in I-85 overnight wreck near Beatties Ford Road: Medic

    By Jesse Ullmann,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCxRP_0wLSnr9e00

    CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a deadly overnight wreck on I-85 near Beatties Ford Road, Medic confirmed Friday morning.

    The incident occurred at some point before 2 a.m.

    Details surrounding the wreck have not yet been released and Queen City News has reached out to Highway Patrol for more details and will have them once they come into the newsroom.

    This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Related Search

    Beatties Ford roadTraffic accidentsHighway SafetyEmergency responseQueen city newsRoad conditions

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Drug dealer implicated in Hickory bar fight shooting sentenced: DOJ
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Where is fall foliage peaking in North Carolina?
    Queen City News2 days ago
    East Charlotte house fire caused by electrical malfunction; leads to $97K in losses
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Man asked for ‘rapiest’ frat at NC State before walking away with gun: Warrant
    Queen City News13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Candidate for NC insurance commissioner says her campaign signs were stolen
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Thursday Outlook: Warmer start, near-80 temps around Charlotte
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Large amount of fentanyl found at Rowan County home after reports of electricity theft: Sheriff’s Office
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Half a million people have voted early in South Carolina so far
    Queen City News1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Longtime Shelby BBQ restaurant closes after catching on fire
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Photo: Morganton tire store catches fire
    Queen City News7 hours ago
    Off duty deputy killed in Cherokee County crash
    Queen City News20 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Whataburger just an hour and a half away from Charlotte is opening next week in SC
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Five charged after Rowan County deputies find 477 grams of fentanyl: Sheriff
    Queen City News15 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Helene death toll in North Carolina rises to 97
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Mooresville man nabs largest digital instant prize in NC history
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy