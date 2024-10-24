Open in App
    South Carolina reports first flu-related death of the season

    By Isabel Martin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVH70_0wKQoqEd00

    SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced that one resident died from complications brought on by the flu.

    The death is the first flu-associated death of the flu season, which began on September 29.

    SCDPH said that the person was from the Midlands region.

    MORE: Charlotte-area man first flu-related death in North Carolina this season

    “This is a sober reminder that the flu can be deadly,” said state epidemiologist and director of DPH’s Health Programs Branch Dr. Linda Bell. “Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations, and other serious complications of flu each year in our state.”

    Dr. Bell recommended that people get flu vaccinations to prevent the disease.

    You can stay up to date with flu cases in the Palmetto state with the Flu Watch report .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

