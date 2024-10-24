South Carolina reports first flu-related death of the season

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced that one resident died from complications brought on by the flu.

The death is the first flu-associated death of the flu season, which began on September 29.

SCDPH said that the person was from the Midlands region.

“This is a sober reminder that the flu can be deadly,” said state epidemiologist and director of DPH’s Health Programs Branch Dr. Linda Bell. “Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations, and other serious complications of flu each year in our state.”

Dr. Bell recommended that people get flu vaccinations to prevent the disease.

You can stay up to date with flu cases in the Palmetto state with the Flu Watch report .

