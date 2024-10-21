Davidson students debate presidential candidates on opposing balconies

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Although presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump won’t have another debate ahead of the Nov. 5 election, it’s not preventing all debate from occurring.

On Oct. 18, students at Davidson College continued a campus tradition dating back to the 1800s. The opposing sides backing the Democratic and Republican candidates faced off in their annual balcony debate at Eumenean and Philanthropic halls.

“This is liberal arts education at its best,” said Davidson President Doug Hicks. “We talk about preparing people for lives of leadership and service. That requires practice.”

