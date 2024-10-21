Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Queen City News

    Davidson students debate presidential candidates on opposing balconies

    By QCN Digital Team,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3Wbo_0wGEnVvJ00

    DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Although presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump won’t have another debate ahead of the Nov. 5 election, it’s not preventing all debate from occurring.

    On Oct. 18, students at Davidson College continued a campus tradition dating back to the 1800s. The opposing sides backing the Democratic and Republican candidates faced off in their annual balcony debate at Eumenean and Philanthropic halls.

    “This is liberal arts education at its best,” said Davidson President Doug Hicks. “We talk about preparing people for lives of leadership and service. That requires practice.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    GoodGollie
    20h ago
    Should have videoed and posted it!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Voting tabulator briefly shuts down at Kannapolis election site
    Queen City News18 hours ago
    Surveillance video shows man stealing election signs 3 times outside Char-Meck Fraternal Order of Police
    Queen City News12 hours ago
    Want to vote early in South Carolina? Here’s when and where to cast your ballot
    Queen City News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Over 1 million votes cast in North Carolina through 4 days of early in-person voting
    Queen City News2 days ago
    No charges will be filed in deadly NoDA shooting: CMPD
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Person seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting
    Queen City News3 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Over 339K moved to North Carolina last year: Where did they come from?
    Queen City News23 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Large fire breaks out at landmark grocery store in Fayetteville
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Travel ban lifted as officials make progress in Western NC weeks after Helene
    Queen City News1 day ago
    Why are some NFL players wearing two mouth guards?
    Queen City News2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    Queen City News3 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    How many people have voted in your NC county?
    Queen City News2 hours ago
    Lake Lure, Chimney Rock still reeling from historic storm
    Queen City News3 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Weekend cold front could bring light amounts of rain before temps drop
    Queen City News16 hours ago
    2nd of 4 escaped Chesterfield County inmates found in Halifax County, NC: PD
    Queen City News19 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Suspect arrested in Maiden triple homicide
    Queen City News13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy