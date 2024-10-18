Tim Walz, rapper Common mark first day of North Carolina early voting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Another vice presidential hopeful visited the Triad on Thursday night, and he was joined by a celebrated artist and activist.

A week after Senator JD Vance held a townhall in Greensboro , Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Winston-Salem at Carver High School for an event marking the start of early voting in North Carolina.

Walz was joined by rapper and actor Common.

The candidates have frequently visited North Carolina as the election draws closer, with polling showing former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a tight race across most swing states, including here in North Carolina.

