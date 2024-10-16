Wednesday Outlook: Freeze Warning in Ashe, Watauga counties

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re feeling the cold this morning as a Freeze Warning is in effect for Ashe & Watauga Counties through 10 am. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s near uptown and into the 30s for our mountains.

Winds this morning are playing into a wind chill making it feel colder than the temperatures previously mentioned. Be sure to grab the jackets and sweaters before heading out the door this morning.

Overnight showers have tapered off with mountain county flurries wrapping up as well. Skies are holding on to a few clouds ahead of sunrise before breaking up for mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

We’ll be well below normal for this time of year with highs limited to the low 60s later today. This will land about 13 to 14 degrees below normal for this time of year which will be the case for much of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

These cool afternoon highs will allow for a significant cool down overnight as lows dip into the 30s for uptown and 20s in our mountain counties. Look for a Frost Advisory to be in effect overnight from 2 AM until 10 AM Thursday for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.

Highs will rebound into the mid-60s on Thursday as high pressure and sunny skies continue to dominate. We’ll stay dry heading into the weekend with a warming trend taking hold.

This weekend will get back into the 70s with sunny skies and near-normal temperatures settled in for early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low: 37.

