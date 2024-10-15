1 killed in overnight shooting in west Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, near 2900 Reid Ave. in west Charlotte. Curtis Alvin Sherer, 56, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or suspect and this remains an active investigation.

Charlotte Fire, Victim Services, CSI, and Operations Command were among the departments that responded to the scene. CMPD Det. Fitch is the lead on the case.

