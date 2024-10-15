Open in App
    1 killed in overnight shooting in west Charlotte: CMPD

    By Jesse Ullmann,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysn58_0w7Lzyvh00

    CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

    Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, near 2900 Reid Ave. in west Charlotte. Curtis Alvin Sherer, 56, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    There is no mention of an arrest or suspect and this remains an active investigation.

    Charlotte Fire, Victim Services, CSI, and Operations Command were among the departments that responded to the scene. CMPD Det. Fitch is the lead on the case.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    BoomersRule
    1d ago
    Only 1? Slow night in da Hood.
    Peter U
    2d ago
    8pm curfew should be implemented
    View all comments
